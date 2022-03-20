NFL Draft: New York Giants 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The New York Giants are looking to get back atop the NFC East. There are some pieces in place, but plenty of holes to fill as well. View their latest 2022 NFL team mock draft.

The Giants finished at the bottom of the NFC East (4-13) and are looking to turn things around in New York. With a strong free agency period and with nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, there is a good chance that you can see the Giants make a run at the NFC East title. Check out the latest team mock draft and who the Giants could end up with after the 2022 NFL Draft is over.

Hamilton exhibits excellent short-area burst, long speed, change of direction and clean transitions. A long athletic frame that is both flexible and powerful. The definition of versatility on defense. Can play as single high post safety, nickel, box safety, and even aligned at boundary corner and weakside linebacker. - Scouting Report Blurb on FS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Explosive two-point stance rusher with very good length. Ojabo possesses a great get-off and burst to consistently threaten and win the outside shoulder of tackles from wide alignments. His speed causes tackles to be off-balance, allowing him to extend and knock them off balance at the top of the rush. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE David Ojabo, Michigan

Smith’s game is predicated on his power and above-average movement skills. His persistent leg drive into and through contact calls upon his lower body strength to create space in the run game. Once he lands hands on a defender’s frame, Smith controls them with notable grip and core strength. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Rhyan’s well-rounded game is predicated on his refined hands and athleticism. The two-year starter typically aims his punches accurately and uses his placement to achieve leverage. He is patient, engages with proper timing and rarely lunges ahead of his base. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Sean Rhyan, UCLA

Bryant plays cornerback like a wide receiver and possesses scheme diverse traits plus fluid athletic ability which make him an intriguing prospect. He’s mostly asked to play Zone Coverage in the Bearcat’s defense and is proficient in off-Cover Two, Four and Six. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

A middle linebacker with above-average size. Tindall rotates in and out of the lineup and has been a special teams standout for the Bulldogs. He possesses great speed giving him sideline to sideline range and outstanding closing burst. - Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Channing Tindall, Georgia

Ezukanma has a great blend of skills for a wide receiver of his size and has a chance to increase his production with Tech’s new QB situation. For a guy who’s 6’3, Ezukanma flashes nuanced releases to beat press coverage, using his feet as a serious weapon. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

Uwzurike has a stout and thick frame which leads to a natural leverage advantage and he brings physicality to the trenches. Versus the run, Uwzurike is best versus gap scheme base blocks, where he regularly plays with low pad level and when he strikes his hands before his blocker does, he can stack blocks to control the point of attack with force. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State

Succeeds in pass protection with a wide base that allows him to stay balanced throughout each rep. Deaton has the size and positional versatility to play at any position along the offensive line.- Scouting Report Blurb on OG Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech

Click here to view the entire mock draft

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes