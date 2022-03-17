Skip to main content
NFL Draft: New York Jets 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Both the quarterback and head coaching positions have been a revolving door over the past decade for the Jets. They will look to gain ground on the AFC this year.

New York Jets 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Both the quarterback and head coaching positions have been a revolving door over the past decade for the Jets. With continuity in both ranks heading into 2022, the Jets look to gain ground on the AFC starting with a strong draft class, as mimicked in the latest full mock below.

Jets Draft

NY Jets Pick 1 (4): LT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

Having lined up at left guard and left tackle, Ekwonu is a very aggressive run blocker who creates a push upfront with great strength. He is very competitive, looking to finish defenders and successfully doing so.- Scouting Report Blurb on LT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

NY Jets Pick 2 (10): oCB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Can lock down an entire side of the field just by being in the vicinity. He has long arms and is great at using them to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage.- Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

NY Jets Pick 3 (35): oWR John Metchie III, Alabama 

Metchie sells his routes, keeping his head and pads square. He can separate on all three levels from the outside or on the slot, getting in and out of breaks very suddenly.- Scouting Report Blurb on oWR John Metchie III, Alabama

NY Jets Pick 4 (38): FS Lewis Cine, Georgia

Cine knows his responsibilities and plays them reliably. He triggers downhill aggressively in the run game and on extensions of it such as screens.- Scouting Report Blurb on FS Lewis Cine, Georgia

NY Jets Pick 5 (69): 4-3 DE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

When rushing around the edge, Enagbare shows exceptional bend and flexibility in his lower half. Easily drops his hips and turns the corners on offensive tackles.- Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

NY Jets Pick 6 (109): TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Displaying his versatility in the Chanticleers offense, Likely lines up out wide, in-line and at H-back. He possesses good speed, allowing him to win vertically and create chunk plays thanks to his ball tracking.- Scouting Report Blurb on TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

NY Jets Pick 7 (115): WILL JoJo Domann, Nebraska

Domann excels in zone coverage where he is able to quickly gain excellent depth on his drops, uses his arm length to alter receivers’ stems and has great feel to squeeze space and avoid being high-low’d by route concepts.- Scouting Report Blurb on WILL JoJo Domann, Nebraska

NY Jets Pick 8 (145): DT Christopher Hinton, Michigan

Hinton controls the line of scrimmage at extension and possesses strong hands to enforce his will on blockers when deconstructing.- Scouting Report Blurb on DT Christopher Hinton, Michigan

NY Jets Pick 9 (162): OG Justin Shaffer, Georgia

Starting left guard with great size and length. Shaffer possesses very good strength and plays with aggression, creating a push and uprooting defensive linemen in the run game. He opens up lanes when downblocking.- Scouting Report Blurb on OG Justin Shaffer, Georgia

Click here to view the entire mock draft

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

