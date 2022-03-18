Skip to main content
NFL Draft: Philadelphia Eagles 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles appear to be on the cusp of the NFC East title. Can they get their after the 2022 NFL Draft? Click here to view their mock draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles ended last season with a 9-8 record, three games behind the Dallas Cowboys, who won the NFC Ease. If they want to continue to compete for the top of the division, they will have to hit on the upcoming draft, as they currently have 11 picks through seven rounds. View the latest team mock below to see who the Eagles could leave the 2022 NFL Draft with. 

philadelphia eagles nfl draft

Philadelphia Eagles Pick 1 (15): DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Karlaftis has consistently won since reaching the college level, in part, because of his active and precise hands. He initiates contact with NFL length, flashing dominance when he wins leverage. What’s more, he frequently strings moves together.  - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Philadelphia Eagles Pick 2 (16): WR Drake London, USC

Natural catcher of the ball. Tough runner after the catch and runs with an edge to him. Possesses good body control and a large catch radius to haul in passes in his relative area. Excellent concentration in traffic and over the middle of the field to keep his eye on the ball throughout the catch process. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Drake London, USC

Philadelphia Eagles Pick 3 (19): CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

McDuffie is a corner with average size and terrific instincts that shine in Washington’s zone-heavy defense. He stands out because of his natural feel for the position, as well as his understanding of where he has help. His eyes always seem to be in the right place and he picks up on route combinations very quickly. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Philadelphia Eagles Pick 4 (51): LB Quay Walker, Georgia

Inside linebacker who lines up as an overhang and on the line of scrimmage occasionally. Walker possesses great length. His speed and range are good, getting sideline to sideline and closing quickly. - Scouting Report Blurb on SAM Quay Walker, Georgia

Philadelphia Eagles Pick 5 (83): iOL Thayer Munford, Ohio State

Munford has played at both tackle and guard, exclusively on the left side of the line. He moved to guard in 2021 even after an All-Big ten selection at tackle in 2020 and made no qualms about it. His experience and technique are his best attributes, as he excels in the fine details. - Scouting Report Blurb on OG Thayer Munford, Ohio State

Philadelphia Eagles Pick 6 (124): DT Christopher Hinton, Michigan

Displaying the versatility to line up all over the interior defensive line from 5-technique to a true nose, Hinton has a filled-out lower half. This thick lower body translates to very good strength in that area which allows him to anchor in the run game and absorb blows from the side. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Christopher Hinton, Michigan

Philadelphia Eagles Pick 7 (154): S Bubba Bolden, Miami

Long safety who is deployed in deep zones with half field and single high as well as the occasional off man alignment over the slot. Bolden possesses very good hip fluidity in space which is impressive for a player of his size. - Scouting Report Blurb on SS Bubba Bolden, Miami

Philadelphia Eagles Pick 8 (162): RB Abram Smith, Baylor

Abram Smith shows a good understanding of inside and outside zone run concepts. Good size and build and when he builds up speed will punish defenders. Reads leverage of defenders and blocks on zone runs with very good decisiveness and vision to see the big picture. - Scouting Report Blurb on RB Abram Smith, Baylor

Philadelphia Eagles Pick 9 (166): iWR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Average-sized slot receiver with great speed who operates on a primarily vertical route tree. Jones uses his great acceleration and speed to be a consistent vertical threat by eating up cushions and blowing past flat-footed defenders. - Scouting Report Blurb on iWR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Philadelphia Eagles Pick 10 (194): iOL Spencer Burford, UTSA

One key factor in the team’s success was Spencer Burford, the Roadrunners’ first-ever four-star recruit. The Texas native is an explosive and fast-mover out of his stance. He can be used extremely creatively in the run game and on screens. - Scouting Report Blurb on OG Spencer Burford, UTSA

Philadelphia Eagles Pick 11 (206): QB Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M

Glass stands out with his overall size on film. He is physically imposing and carries his frame well. He can deliver the ball to all levels of the field and has pretty solid ball placement on his throws.  - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M 

