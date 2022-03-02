NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Steelers have a win-now roster but questions surrounding the quarterback position. Is the solution in this mock draft? Click here to find out.

Few teams have a young core with as many promising players as the steelers do. That being said, the offensive line and future of the quarterback position are two flaws that must be solved for the team is to excel in 2022. There are rumors of Pittsburgh being in the running to acquire a veteran signal-caller, perhaps they do, but their 2022 draft class will be the cake to that icing should they have a successful campaign this fall.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Pittsburgh Steelers Pick 1 (20): OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Green possesses extremely good balance and a good anchor stemming from his wide base that he utilizes in his pass sets.

Scouting Report Blurb on OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Reason For Selection:

True "people mover"

Unique movement skills for his weight

Instant upgrade on the Steelers interior offensive line

One of the best guard prospects in recent years

Pittsburgh Steelers Pick 2 (52): QB Carson Strong, Nevada

Strong plays with sound footwork, dovetailing to set up to throw. He sets up with above-average quickness making him capable of operating the quick game.

Scouting Report Blurb on QB Carson Strong, Nevada

Reason For Selection:

Fits the bill for Steelers quarterbacks

Can learn and develop under potential free agent signing

Real arm talent with great size

Potential to become a solid starting quarterback

Pittsburgh Steelers Pick 3 (84): RT Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

The Chippewas’ right tackle employs consistent hand placement and timing. He fights hands regularly and practices an occasional trap technique.

Scouting Report Blurb on RT Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

Reason For Selection:

Can provide early support at tackle

Provides much-needed size at the position

An experienced player that can still develop

Plays instinctually

Pittsburgh Steelers Pick 4 (137): oCB Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

Long corner with a physical presence. Mirrors receivers well in man to man and instinctual in zone coverage when carrying.

Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

Reason For Selection:

A physical corner that will help in run support

He Plays downhill and diagnoses plays quickly

Rare combo of speed and size at the corner position

True potential with technical development

Pittsburgh Steelers Pick 5 (222): oWR Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina

Jaivon Heiligh displays excellent hip fluidity and a flexible lower half. This allows him to make sharp cuts and get in and out of breaks.

Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina

Reason For Selection:

Excellent athlete

Plays with strong hands

Reliable and can contribute early

Pittsburgh Steelers Pick 6 (238): DS Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee State

Strong build with good size, serves as the field general on the back end of the Middle Tennessee defense

Scouting Report Blurb on DS Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee State

Reason For Selection:

Plays the game with a cognitive approach

Maintains discipline with his eyes in both the pass and run

Can play in the box or quarters depth

