NFL Draft: Post-Combine 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Despite the perception that this year’s draft class lacks star power, the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will go down in history as one of the most exciting editions we have ever witnessed. Each year, players get bigger, stronger, faster, as the Marvel cast of characters posted some eye-popping numbers.
Now that the dust has settled from Lucas Oil Stadium, let’s take a look at how the first two rounds of the NFL Draft could play out come April. For the sake of this exercise, no trades were made in this particular mock draft, while selections were based on team needs and schemes. Buckle up and enjoy!
ROUND 1
1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State:
Finding a dominant plug-and-play blindside protector to pair with franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the next decade seems like the power move.
2. Detroit Lions – Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan:
The gritty pass-rusher fits in well with the identity that Chris Spielman and Dan Campbell are building in Detroit while providing the fanbase with a local superstar to build around.
3. Houston Texans – Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon:
During his podium presser, Thibodeaux called himself Jadeveon Clowney 2.o—landing in Houston would give the organization a defensive cornerstone and fill the void left by JJ Watt (Cardinals).
4. New York Jets – Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame:
Isn’t it ironic that the Jets, who hold two picks inside the top ten due to the Jamal Adams (Seahawks) trade, would come full circle and take Hamilton, who many believe is a better pro prospect.
5. New York Giants – Evan Neal, OT, Alabama:
After nearly a decade of turnstiles, Big Blue could finally have a set of dependable bookend offensive tackles by pairing Neal with 2020 first-round pick Andrew Thomas.
6. Carolina Panthers – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia:
An explosive, athletic big man in the middle, Davis can be a certified disruptor on defense and fits the mold of what head coach Matt Rhule seeks in his style of players.
7. New York Giants (from Chicago) – Travon Walker, OLB, Georgia:
Protecting the quarterback and getting after the quarterback are two key areas that the Giants need to repair. Adding the twitched-up Walker to the fold adds an element of versatility on defense.
8. Atlanta Falcons – Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati:
The ‘Sauce’ man is ready to cook and Atlanta needs to shore up their 29th ranked defense from a year ago—Gardner would be too good to pass up here.
9. Denver Broncos – Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State:
A smooth, technically sound Cross would complement Garrett Bolles well and make Denver a more appealing destination for a potential offseason quarterback splash.
10. New York Jets (from SEA) – Drake London, WR, USC:
It’s clear that rookie quarterback Zach Wilson struggles when healthy due to the lack of playmakers on offense. London could serve as a big, dependable go-to target.
11. Washington Commanders – Malik Willis, QB, Liberty:
After failing to land Russell Wilson from the Seahawks with a ‘massive’ offering, the Commanders will have to settle for Willis, which is not a bad consolation prize.
12. Minnesota Vikings – Derek Stingley, CB, LSU:
Considered a roll of the dice by some, Stingley owns the potential to be one of the premier players in the 2022 draft class when we reflect back a decade from now.
13. Cleveland Browns – George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue:
Should the Browns opt not to bring back the aforementioned Clowney, adding Karlaftis alongside Myles Garrett just seems logical and efficient.
14. Baltimore Ravens – David Ojabo, DE, Michigan:
The Ravens could go back to the wishing well in search of a developmental rusher in Ojabo, considering that Calais Campbell and Justin Houston are both set to hit the open market.
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) – Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa:
With the retirement talk of center Jason Kelce popping up in each of the past two off-seasons, the Eagles could make that decision easy by moving on without much of a drop-off.
16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) – Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State:
Both Derek Barnett and Ryan Kerrigan are set to become free agents, so replenishing the depth at defensive end will be a key need.
17. Los Angeles Chargers – Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington:
One of the cleanest prospects in this year’s class, McDuffie can keep up with just about any wideout due to his size and physicality.
18. New Orleans Saints – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State:
It could be a change of tide in New Orleans, as they shift from one Buckeyes legend in Michael Thomas, to the next wave of playmakers such as fellow alumni Wilson.
19. Philadelphia Eagles – Daxton Hill, S, Michigan:
The starting safety duo of Anthony Harris and Rodney McCleod enter the offseason as free agents—Hill could fill in at either spot or safety.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh:
No NFL team is more familiar with Pickett than the Steelers, who share a facility with the Panthers in Pittsburgh and are well aware of his high-level mental processing abilities.
21. New England Patriots – Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa:
After an early run on offensive tackles, the tenacious mauler Penning could slide into the laps of New England, which would help quarterback Mac Jones immensely.
22. Las Vegas Raiders – Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State:
After the unfortunate saga of Henry Ruggs and the failed experiment of Lynn Bowden Jr, it’s time for the Raiders to patch up their wide receiver corps.
23. Arizona Cardinals – Boye Mafe, OLB, Minnesota:
The odds of re-signing Chandler Jones appear to be slim, making Mafe a sensible, more cost-effective alternative to help stabilize the defense and alleviate pressure off JJ Watt.
24. Dallas Cowboys – Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas:
With number one wide receiver Amari Cooper on the way out, owner Jerry Jones could fall in love with the big-bodied possession wideout from his alma mater in Burks.
25. Buffalo Bills – Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida:
It was evident that the Bills' lack of depth in the secondary came back to haunt them in the playoffs and adding Elam could help alleviate some of that pain.
26. Tennessee Titans – Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia:
This could be a tremendous fit for the Titans and fortify the middle of the defense, as Dean cleans up the trash with the best of them due to his sideline-to-sideline prowess.
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State:
The quarterback position remains open-ended, while both Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones are no longer under contract. The selection of Hall will ease the burden of their next signal-caller.
28. Green Bay Packers – Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama:
A move that could make sense on numerous levels, whether Davante Adams returns or not, the Packers need another weapon. Williams would be a midseason turbo boost for the offense.
29. Miami Dolphins (from SF) – Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota:
It seemed like the Dolphins were playing musical chairs along the offensive line last season, so adding Faalele would be welcomed news.
30. Kansas City Chiefs – Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State:
The need for speed is real in Kansas City. Lining up Dotson and Tyreek Hill on the same field would allow Andy Reid to play chess, while everyone else is playing checkers.
31. Cincinnati Bengals – Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College:
A lot of reinforcements are needed on the Bengals' offensive line. Johnson can play immediately at either guard spot.
32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) – Travis Jones, DT, UConn:
When you start adding the equation of Hutchinson and Jones together, the sum would appear to be a lucrative, dynamic duo that would keep opposing offensive coordinators up late at night.
ROUND 2
33. Jacksonville – Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
34. Detroit – Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
35. NY Jets – Trey Mcbride, McBride, TE,
36. NY Giants – Andrew Booth Jr., Booth, CB,
37. Houston – Roger Mccreary, CB, Auburn
38. NY Jets Logan Hall, DL, Houston
39. Chicago – Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee
40. Denver – Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
41. Seattle – Drake Jackson, OLB, USC
42. Washington – Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas
43. Atlanta – Christian Watson, WR, NDSU
44. Cleveland – Demarvin Leal, DT, Texas
45. Baltimore – John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
46. Minnesota – Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
47. Indianapolis – Skyy Moore, WR, Western
48. LA Chargers - Perrion Winfrey, Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
49. New Orleans - Tyler Smith, Smith, OT, Tulsa
50. Miami – Troy Andersen, OLB, Montana
51. Philadelphia – Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn
52. Pittsburgh – Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon
53. Las Vegas - Desmond Ridder, Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
54. New England - Josh Jobe, Jobe, CB, Alabama
55. Arizona – Kenneth Walker Iii, III, RB,
56. Dallas – Christian Harris, ILB, Alabama
57. Buffalo – Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South
58. Atlanta - Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
59. Green Bay - Greg Dulcich, Dulcich, TE, UCLA
60. Tampa Bay - George Pickens, Pickens, WR, Georgia
61. San Francisco - Jamaree Salyer, Salyer, OG, Georgia
62. Kansas City - Jalen Pitre, Pitre, S, Baylor
63. Cincinnati – Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
64. Denver – Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
A member of the Pro Football Writers Association, Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation, Ric Serritella has covered the NFL Draft since 2002.