NFL Draft: Post-Senior Bowl Mock Draft - New Names Enter First Round

With the Senior Bowl in the books and the Super Bowl next weekend, let's take a look at the latest first-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft. View the breakdown of each team's picks and their scouting reports.

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft

With the Senior Bowl in the books and the Super Bowl next weekend, let's take a look at the latest first-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft. View the breakdown of each team's picks and their scouting reports.

With the Senior Bowl in the books and the Super Bowl next weekend, it's time to dive deep into these mock drafts. The NFL Draft order is nearly solidified, and we can start predicting the early portion of the first round. Let's dive into the first round of the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

CLICK THE PLAYERS NAME TO READ THE ENTIRE SCOUTING REPORT

Scouting report blurb: "Having lined up at left guard and left tackle, Ekwonu is a very aggressive run blocker who creates a push upfront with great strength."

The North Carolina State tackle has quickly found his way to the top of draft boards. With his ability to bully defenders, Ekwonu will be a great addition to a team that needs to protect its highly-touted quarterback.

Scouting report blurb: "His first step makes him a threat to reach his opponents' chests on every play. What's more, Thibodeaux has an extremely flexible frame."

While Thibodeaux might not be the not defensive end on everyone's draft board, he certainly is deserving of being regarded as the best player in the class.

Scouting report blurb: "Aidan Hutchinson is an experienced, productive and well-built defensive end. He primarily wins with his length and technique, managing distance well."

The Texans have a lot of holes to fill on their team. Starting with Hutchinson on defense will go a long way to turning things around. This is a draft class that they HAVE to hit on.

Scouting report blurb: "Kyle Hamilton exhibits excellent short-area burst, long speed, change of direction and clean transitions. A long, athletic frame that is both flexible and powerful."

Drafting a safety early in the draft hasn't been a sexy pick by any means, but prospects like Hamilton don't come around every year.

Scouting report blurb: "Neal has rare athleticism for his size, possessing quick feet and lower body flexibility to get out of his stance and work to the second level."

The Giants' offensive line is in desperate need of help. Potentially losing several starters also doesn't help. If Neal is there at five, this pick has to be a no-brainer.

CLICK THE PLAYERS NAME TO READ THE ENTIRE SCOUTING REPORT

Scouting report blurb: "A former high school state champion wrestler, he firmly understands how to use his hands and basically wins every battle in the trenches."

There are several ways the Panthers could attack the draft. Not possessing a lot of picks early in the rounds, hitting on this pick will go a long way to turning this franchise's success around.

Scouting report blurb: "Keeping a wide base with great knee bend, Cross stays on balance and can recover quickly because of it. His reactive quickness to mirror in pass protection is excellent."

Having Linderbaum go just one pick before will be a bummer, but landing Cross is still a big win. He can potentially kick inside and play day one for the Giants.

Scouting report blurb: "Malik Willis has a thicker, more well-built frame than some people may give him credit for. He is a dynamic runner who can execute on designed run plays and also extend plays with his legs to save a bad situation."

One of the biggest winners from the 2022 Senior Bowl, Willis has become a hot name at quarterback around the league to be the top one taken and inside the top ten.

Scouting report blurb: "Pickett understands where to place the ball to maximize YAC or to help his target avoid a big hit from an incoming defender. From within the pocket, Pickett was asked to make full-field reads in Pitt's Pro Style Offense, and he improved drastically throughout his experienced career."

At the Senior Bowl, Pickett answered many questions and didn't answer some (hand size). With the Broncos struggling to find a quarterback since Peyton Manning, jumping on Pickett with this pick is necessary.

Scouting report blurb: "His speed causes tackles to be off-balance, allowing him to extend and knock them off balance at the top of the rush. Ojabo transitions his bull rush to an outside rip also preceded by a push-pull."

A raw prospect, Ojabo possesses a ton of talent and has proven to be worthy of a top ten pick. He still has to clean up his technique in parts of his game, but his ceiling is sky-high.

CLICK THE PLAYERS NAME TO READ THE ENTIRE SCOUTING REPORT

Scouting report blurb: "Arm strength is simply phenomenal - he's a player who won't struggle to make any and all throws throughout his career."

At the Senior Bowl, there were some ups and downs from Strong. It's evident that he has the NFL-level arm talent. The Commanders need to find a franchise quarterback, and Strong could be just that for them.

Scouting report blurb: "A well-built athlete, the Boilermakers' star has high-level starter potential at defensive end in both a 4-3 and a 3-4 defense; he is a better fit in a 4-3 front."

There are many ways the Vikings could attack their first-round pick. With numerous holes to fill on defense, adding the best player available with this pick best suits them with how the board fell.

Scouting report blurb: "A physical presence seldom seen at the position, Burks is a versatile chess piece in any offense due to his stature and athleticism that he will use to parlay a potential top 50 pick come April's NFL Draft."

If the Browns plan to keep Baker Mayfield, they're going to have to get himself more weapons. Having Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb in-house already is great, but it's time to build on that. In steps the best receiver in this NFL Draft class.

Scouting report blurb: "Penning possesses powerful hands that can uproot defenders. He plays in a calm and composed manner, his footwork is smooth."

After a strong week at the Senior Bowl, Penning earned himself a spot to be talked about as a top 15 pick. He showed raw power and a workman-like mentality.

Scouting report blurb: "Instinctive reactionary quickness at the line of scrimmage to slide feet and mirror releases while utilizing a kick step to cut off vertical releases."

Cornerbacks begin to fall in this draft due to team-need and rising prospects. Stingley is easily the most talented cornerback in this class and has no business being available for the Eagles to select at 15, but as we know, anything can happen when it comes to the NFL Draft.

CLICK THE PLAYERS NAME TO READ THE ENTIRE SCOUTING REPORT

Scouting report blurb: "His size suggests he will move to an interior role on the defensive line, but he has shown to be proficient in every technique."

Leal is becoming a tough player to slot for a team. The Eagles could use an edge rusher with Derek Barnett potentially departing in free agency. Leal could step in as an edge or interior player for the Eagles.

Scouting report blurb: "Johnson excels versus the run, playing from 4, 3 and 2 point stances from both the strong and weak side."

Plain and simply put, Johnson looked like he was on another planet against his competition at the Senior Bowl. He was far and away the best player during practices, making offensive linemen look silly.

Scouting report blurb: "Anchor is very solid to maintain his balance and hold off edge rushers consistently. Impressive, but not surprising, straight-line speed when advancing up the second level seeking linebackers to block at the second level."

A big riser after the Senior Bowl, Raimann looked like he was on another level from the competition. Getting this type of player to open up running lanes and protect the quarterback will be a big stepping stone to finding future success for the Saints.

Scouting report blurb: "In pursuit, Dean uses his above-average speed to flow to the ball if he manages to stay clean. He takes blocks on low and shows play strength to prevent getting sealed."

The speed and motor that Dean possesses are like none other in this draft class of linebackers. While the Eagles aren't a team that typically drafts linebackers in the first round, if Dean is here at 19, it would be foolish to pass up on his talent.

Scouting report blurb: "Matt Corral has improved every year as the Rebels quarterback and should hear his name called early in the 2022 draft. Corral has a tremendous feel for maneuvering around in the pocket."

A lower-body injury during the bowl game of the past college football season had everyone holding their breath for Corral. With 'Big Ben' moving on from football, the injury won't be enough to hold back a team from drafting him.

CLICK THE PLAYERS NAME TO READ THE ENTIRE SCOUTING REPORT

Scouting report blurb: "Displaying versatility, Lloyd lines up as the middle and weakside linebacker as well as on the line of scrimmage for the Utes. He possesses great length and quick hands which he uses to avoid second-level blockers."

The versatility that Lloyd brings will be more than intriguing for NFL teams. His coverage and run-stopping ability will keep him highly-touted in the NFL Draft.

Scouting report blurb: "A well-rounded receiver prospect, Drake London has a rare combination of size, movement skills, hands, technique and run after catch ability."

Coming off of an injury that ended his 2022 season, London still possesses the necessary traits to win in the NFL and should be taken in the first round.

Scouting report blurb: "Very willing in run support. Has a big tackle radius because of the long arms which help him bring guys down in space."

Finding a cornerback that can be elite as a run defender and strong in pass coverage isn't always easy. Gardner has that ability and will immediately help the Cardinals' defense.

.Scouting report blurb: "Lining up as a five-technique on base downs, Walker has the positional versatility to kick all the way out to a seven or reduce inside and rush from a three-tech alignment."

The Cowboys' defense last season was good, but not great. Holes need to be filled and starting on the defensive line is a great place to start. Adding to the duo of DaMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons is huge and will free Parsons up to play an even more versatile role for the Cowboys.

Scouting report blurb: "The JUCO transfer is a strong linear athlete with both burst and speed. He has a quick first step out of his stance to penetrate when working in a straight, downhill line."

What Winfrey showed during Senior Bowl week was that he is more than worthy of being selected in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft. To say his week in Mobile, Alabama was great would be an understatement.

CLICK THE PLAYERS NAME TO READ THE ENTIRE SCOUTING REPORT

Scouting report blurb: "Possessing a thick and muscular build, McBride has very strong leg drive to open lanes as a down-blocker. He is a finisher with a mean streak, frequently putting opponents on the ground."

While it might be hard to find a tight end that's worthy of being a first-round pick in this class, McBride did enough at the Senior Bowl to have his name selected in this NFL mock draft.

Scouting report blurb: "Very accurate passer who throws to leverage and away from defenders. Howell makes easy throws look easy underneath and has a pretty deep ball with lots of air underneath it to drop it over the shoulder into the bucket."

Another prospect that was up and down during the year and at the Senior Bowl was Howell. With Tom Brady retiring and if the Buccaneers do not address the quarterback position in free agency, grabbing a quarterback like Howell at the back of the first will be vital.

Scouting report blurb: "Williams displays track-level speed and explosiveness at all times. Hard cuts at the top of routes are able to create separation. Has a unique ability to drop his hips and stop his momentum instantly."

The Packers have needed an upgrade at receiver for quite some time. Now, with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams potentially on the move, they will need one now more than ever. Despite tearing his ACL at the end of the college football season, he should still be considered a top receiver to target in the NFL Draft.

Scouting report blurb: "Nose tackle with great size and strength. Davis eats up space on the interior with his strong anchor. Putting on a clinic in how to stack and shed, he takes advantage of his length and upper body power to extend as he pleases."

Miami found a ton of success towards the end of the year and will look to build on that with their new coach. Depending on what they want to do with their defensive scheme, Davis could slot in at nose tackle while shifting Raekwon Davis to more of a 3-tech in a 3-4 scheme.

Scouting report blurb: "Great overall athlete with springy explosiveness. Booth is shot out of a cannon, allowing him to break and make up lost ground quickly."

CLICK THE PLAYERS NAME TO READ THE ENTIRE SCOUTING REPORT

Scouting report blurb: "He stands out because of his natural feel for the position, as well as his understanding of where he has help. His eyes always seem to be in the right place and he picks up on route combinations very quickly."

Both Washington Husky defensive backs (McDuffie and Kyler Gordon) are solid prospects that have a ton of talent. This pick will go a long way to helping shut down top-tier NFL teams' passing games.

Scouting report blurb: "Hill has the coverage ability of a cornerback with added instincts and lateral agility. He plays hard and through the whistle, often frustrating his opponents with his methods."

The Wolverine safety is a strong cover safety that has a hard-nosed attitude. Attacking the defense for the Lions early in this draft will be a key to future success.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Latest Podcast Episodes