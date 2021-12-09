As we near the end of the college football season, let's take a look at the latest three-round mock. View the breakdown of each team's picks.

NFL Draft: Rounding Out the Latest Three-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft

As we near the end of the college football season, let's take a look at the latest three-round mock. View the breakdown of each team's picks.

As we enter the home stretch of the NFL season and the championship week of college football, the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft is out on the NFL Draft Bible. The Mock Draft features three rounds, with every NFL pick being for team needs and according to the latest NFL Draft Bible Big Board. View the breakdown below of each team by division.

AFC East

New England Patriots: 31. OLB Devin Lloyd, Utah. 63. WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State. CB 95. Mykael Wright, Oregon.

Buffalo Bills: 23. OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M. 55. CB Martin Emerson, Mississippi State. 86. OLB Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State.

New York Jets: 4. OT Evan Neal, Alabama. 5. CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU. 36. DE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame. 40. TE Trey McBride, Colorado State. 68. OLB Henry To'o To'o, Alabama.

Miami Dolphins: 19. OT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State. 45. RB Breece Hall, Iowa State 100*. CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens: 27. OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa. 58. DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia. 89. OT Blake Freeland, BYU. 102*. ILB Leo Chenal Wisconsin.

Cleveland Browns: 16. WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State. 47. DE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina. 78. DT Zachary Carter, Florida.

Cincinnati Bengals: 21. CB Kaiir Elam Florida. 54. OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State. 87. OC Nick Ford, Utah.

Pittsburgh Steelers: 18. QB Sam Howell, North Carolina. 50. DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma. 82. OT Jaxson Kirkland, Washington.

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts: 49. CB Trent McDuffie, Washington. 81. DE Zach Harrison, Ohio State.

Tennessee Titans: 29. FS Daxton Hill, Michigan. 93. DE Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma.

Jacksonville Jaguars: 3. DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon. 35. OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota. 66. TE Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama. 75. DT Haskell Garrett, Ohio State.

Houston Texans: 2. QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh. 34. CB Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State. 67. RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame. 73. OLB Terrel Bernard, Baylor.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs: 26. OLB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State. 37. ILB Quay Walker, Georgia. 91. WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada.

Los Angeles Chargers: 22. DT Jordan Davis, Georgia. 53. WR George Pickens, Georgia. 85. DE Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington.

Denver Broncos: 14. QB Malik Willis, Liberty. 48. OT Sean Rhyan, UCLA. 56. DE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati. 79. OLB Sam Williams, Ole Miss. 88. CB Kyler Gordon, Washington.

Las Vegas Raiders: 15. WR Drake London, USC. 46. DE Cameron Thomas, San Diego State. 80. RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: 25. ILB Nakobe Dean, Georgia. 59. TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M. 90. DE Logan Hall, Houston

Washington Football Team: 20. OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State. 51. LB Brandon Smith, Penn State. 84. QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

New York Giants: 6. DE George Karlaftis, Purdue. OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa. 38. OG Darian Kinnard, Kentucky. 69. OLB Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma. 77. WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M.

Philadelphia Eagles: 12. CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson. 13. DE David Ojabo, Michigan. 17. WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State. 44. ILB Christian Harris, Alabama. 76. FS Lewis Cine, Georgia.

NFC North

Green Bay Packers: 30. WR Jameson Williams, Alabama. 62. TE Cade Otton, Washington. 94. OT Rasheed Walker, Penn State.

Minnesota Vikings: 10. DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M. 41. DE Drake Jackson, USC. 72. DS Jordan Battle, Alabama.

Chicago Bears: 37. WR David Bell, Purdue. 71. OC Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame.

Detroit Lions: 1. DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan. 24. CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati. 33. QB Carson Strong, Nevada. 65. WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati. 97*. Thayer Munford,, Ohio State.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 28. WR Chris Olave, Ohio State. 60. RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State. 92. CB Josh Jobe, Alabama.

New Orleans Saints: 11. WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas. 42. CB Roger McCreary, Auburn. 98*. DT Travis Jones, UConn. 99*. FS Verone McKinley III, Oregon.

Carolina Panthers: 9. FS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame.

Atlanta Falcons: 8. QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss. 43. RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 61. FS Brandon Joseph, Northwestern. 74. ILB Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals: 32. DE Travon Walker, Georgia. 64. CB Alontae Taylor, Tennessee. 96. OC Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas.

Los Angeles Rams: 101.* OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State.

Seattle Seahawks: 39. CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia. 70. OG Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech.

San Francisco 49ers: 52. SS Jaquan Brisker, Penn State. 83. OC Dohnovan West, Arizona State.

