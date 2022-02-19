Skip to main content
NFL Draft: San Francisco 49ers 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The 49ers went deep in the playoffs, finding themselves one game away from playing in the Super Bowl. Many didn't think they had the team to make a sustained run in the playoffs, and now they are in an interesting spot when looking ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft in April. There are many possibilities for them to make upgrades to their team and go for another deep run in next year's playoffs.

San Francisco 49ers Pick 1 (61): CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

He’s mostly asked to play Zone Coverage in the Bearcat’s defense and is proficient in off-Cover Two, Four and Six. While in flat zones or deep thirds+quarters, Bryant has hawk eyes towards the QB and reads the number 1 and 2 wide receiver to his side very well.

Scouting Report Blurb on CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati 

Reason For Selection:

  • Secondary needs to be a priority
  • Tremendous ball skills
  • Size/Length/Physicality
  • Experience in multiple coverages

San Francisco 49ers Pick 2 (93): FS Kerby Joseph, Illinois

Pre-snap, he shows the football IQ and communication abilities to get his teammates lined up correctly in front of him. He has good footwork and can change direction very fluidly.

Scouting Report Blurb on FS Kerby Joseph, Illinois 

Reason For Selection:

  • Again - need to address the secondary
  • Hard-nosed
  • Hot motor
  • Extremely physical
  • Football IQ

San Francisco 49ers Pick 3 (132): OG Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech

Smith brings immense power to the table as an interior offensive lineman. He has a strong base to explode out from, as well as powerful hands to create pop at the line of scrimmage.

Scouting Report Blurb on OG Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech 

Reason For Selection:

  • Build-up the interior line
  • Power/Strength
  • Pop/Powerful hands
  • Explosive in run blocking

San Francisco 49ers Pick 4 (171): OLB Troy Andersen, Montana State

He’s a good athlete with size and length, over 31-inch arms. Shows his speed on crossing patterns, staying with tight ends and slot receivers across the formation.

Scouting Report Blurb on OLB Troy Andersen, Montana State 

Reason For Selection:

  • Position versatility
  • Extremely high potential
  • Downhill burst
  • Former QB - Understands coverage

San Francisco 49ers Pick 5 (185): RB Rachaad White, Arizona State

White has a number of moves under his belt and has good timing when using them as well as knowing when to get north and south. He doesn't hesitate or waste space and is decisive as a runner.

Scouting Report Blurb on RB Rachaad White, Arizona State 

Reason For Selection:

  • Complimentary RB
  • Vision in space
  • Explosive/Decisive cuts
  • Continued progression in pass protection

San Francisco 49ers Pick 6 (251): OG Ben Petrula, Boston College

Petrula is a large player with power to him that can make him a solid backup in the right scheme. He is really good at zone blocking when not asked to continue to the next level. 

Scouting Report Blurb on OG Ben Petrula, Boston College 

Reason For Selection:

  • Continue building the OL
  • Tremendous strength/power
  • Great frame for the interior
  • Working leverage against defenders

San Francisco 49ers Pick 7 (254): 4-3 DE Owen Carney Jr., Illinois

Carney has continued to build his leadership role throughout his time at Illinois. He has a great frame. Very muscular and long arms. He uses his speed and his length to bend around the edge with tremendous flexbility.

Reason For Selection:

  • Muscular frame
  • High-potential player
  • Developmental pass-rusher
  • Position versatility (3-4 OLB & 4-3 DE potential)

San Francisco 49ers Pick 8 (261): RT Caleb Jones, Indiana

Caleb Jones is an absolute behemoth coming in at 6’8” and weighing 362 pounds. He also possesses ideal length at the position. Jones displays a good understanding in pass protection of how to use his length and size.

Scouting Report Blurb on RT Caleb Jones, Indiana (CLICK FOR MORE): 

Reason For Selection:

  • Add to the OL depth
  • HUGE human
  • Refined hands
  • Processing twists and stunts

View the full 2022 NFL Mock Draft - CLICK HERE

