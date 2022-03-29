Skip to main content
NFL Draft: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Bucs have had themselves a solid offseason, getting Tom Brady back and re-signing Chris Godwin. But how can they improve? Check out their team mock draft here.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers licked out this offseason, getting Tom Brady back from retirement. The extension to Chris Godwin and re-signing Leonard Fournette are also huge for this offense. With Super Bowl aspirations, how can the Bucs get back to the big game? Here is how they can help themselves in April when the 2022 NFL Draft rolls around. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 NFL Mock Draft 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers nfl draft

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pick 1 (27): OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

His flexible hips, back and ankles help him stand opposing players up. Johnson routinely seals defenders. What’s more, his persistent leg drive and strong grip after initiating help him generate power and sustain blocks. The Maryland native has a knack for using defenders’ momentum to wash them out of plays. - Scouting Report Blurb on OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pick 2 (60): QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Ridder is a solid processor post snap, reading coverage rotations and making full field reads when necessary. He has active feet in the pocket and makes subtle movements to buy himself time and extend the play. Due to Ridder’s processing of defenses, he regularly gets the ball out on time and to his receiver in stride.  - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pick 3 (91): oCB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

When asked to follow receivers, McCollum had little trouble staying in their hip pocket. Teams rarely targeted him, but he displayed impressive recovery speed. McCollum is also a physical player.  - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pick 4 (133): oWR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

His go-to is a stutter release and he does great to gain ground and close space on the CB, rather than just staying sedentary and not creating an advantage. For a changeup, Ezukanma uses a glide step and will vary the pace+cadence of his footwork to keep cornerbacks guessing.  - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pick 5 (248): RB Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma

Brooks is best when he can keep his feet moving and momentum going forward, while taking subtle, quick, rounded cuts rather than wide pronounced jump cuts. Instead of hopping around patiently at the LOS - stopping his momentum and forcing him to accelerate quickly - Brooks is going one pace the entire time, and just looking to get downhill. - Scouting Report Blurb on RB Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pick 6 (291): FS Joey Blount, Virginia

Blount can play as a single-high safety or drop down in the slot to cover. He has tremendous size and has no problem dropping down in the box to help run defend. He's a great athlete that would pair well with Antoine Winfield.

