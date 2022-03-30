NFL Draft: Tennessee Titans 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

With the AFC powers to be only increasing around the Titans, how do they continue to ascend amongst the conference? Read the full 2022 Titans Mock below to find out.

Tennessee Titans 2022 NFL Mock Draft

A roster decimated with injures last year, it was a supreme accomplishment to be the number one seed in the AFC playoffs, with Head Coach Mike Vrabel being awarded appropriately, The 2021 Coach of the year, and General Manager Jon Robinson now have to formulate a new plan, one based on reaching the conference championship and Super Bowl. With many of their best players coming into or being in their prime, the window of opportunity is now, making their 2022 Draft paramount.

Kenyon Green has a thick build at his position of offensive guard. Furthermore, his frame is very balanced so his athleticism does not slack because of his size.- Scouting Report Blurb on OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Corners have a hard time mirroring Austin’s ability to cut on a dime and explode out of his breaks. Off release, he has a package of different moves to gain leverage and separation instantly.- Scouting Report Blurb on iWR Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Castro-Fields is fantastic in press-man coverage, as he can use his length to disrupt receivers and take them off their spot. His length allows him to take chances and play an aggressive style in coverage.- Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

Kolar has the versatility to line up as a traditional in-line tight end, h-back and as a receiver split out wide. He proved to be a very trustworthy target for his quarterback in big-play situations.- Scouting Report Blurb on TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

McFadden is a fantastic Blitzer, who utilizes solid straight-line speed and instincts to get after the quarterback. He consistently got after the quarterback from the middle linebacker spot and off the edge. - Scouting Report Blurb on SAM Micah McFadden, Indiana

Volson possesses good size and length for the tackle position. An aggressive run blocker, he has good leg drive while keeping his feet moving to drive and finish opponents.- Scouting Report Blurb on LT Cordell Volson, North Dakota State

Solid pop to your punches means nothing without good hand placement. Luckily for Marquan McCall, he has both. The Wildcat defender sits in the middle of the defensive front and understood his assignment.- Scouting Report Blurb on NT Marquan McCall, Kentucky

