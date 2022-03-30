Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Tennessee Titans 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

With the AFC powers to be only increasing around the Titans, how do they continue to ascend amongst the conference? Read the full 2022 Titans Mock below to find out.

Tennessee Titans 2022 NFL Mock Draft 

A roster decimated with injures last year, it was a supreme accomplishment to be the number one seed in the AFC playoffs, with Head Coach Mike Vrabel being awarded appropriately, The 2021 Coach of the year, and General Manager Jon Robinson now have to formulate a new plan, one based on reaching the conference championship and Super Bowl. With many of their best players coming into or being in their prime, the window of opportunity is now, making their 2022 Draft paramount. 

titans-nfl-draft

Tennessee Titans Pick 1 (26): OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Kenyon Green has a thick build at his position of offensive guard. Furthermore, his frame is very balanced so his athleticism does not slack because of his size.- Scouting Report Blurb on OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Tennessee Titans Pick 2 (90): iWR Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Corners have a hard time mirroring Austin’s ability to cut on a dime and explode out of his breaks. Off release, he has a package of different moves to gain leverage and separation instantly.- Scouting Report Blurb on iWR Calvin Austin III, Memphis 

Tennessee Titans Pick 3 (131): oCB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

Castro-Fields is fantastic in press-man coverage, as he can use his length to disrupt receivers and take them off their spot. His length allows him to take chances and play an aggressive style in coverage.- Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

Tennessee Titans Pick 4 (143): TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Kolar has the versatility to line up as a traditional in-line tight end, h-back and as a receiver split out wide. He proved to be a very trustworthy target for his quarterback in big-play situations.- Scouting Report Blurb on TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tennessee Titans Pick 5 (169): SAM Micah McFadden, Indiana

McFadden is a fantastic Blitzer, who utilizes solid straight-line speed and instincts to get after the quarterback. He consistently got after the quarterback from the middle linebacker spot and off the edge. - Scouting Report Blurb on SAM Micah McFadden, Indiana

Tennessee Titans Pick 6 (204): LT Cordell Volson, North Dakota State

Volson possesses good size and length for the tackle position. An aggressive run blocker, he has good leg drive while keeping his feet moving to drive and finish opponents.- Scouting Report Blurb on LT Cordell Volson, North Dakota State

Tennessee Titans Pick 7 (219): NT Marquan McCall, Kentucky

Solid pop to your punches means nothing without good hand placement. Luckily for Marquan McCall, he has both. The Wildcat defender sits in the middle of the defensive front and understood his assignment.- Scouting Report Blurb on NT Marquan McCall, Kentucky

Click here to view the entire mock draft

 

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Latest Podcast Episodes

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Jackson State LB James Houston
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: James Houston, Linebacker, Jackson State Tigers

By The NFL Draft Bible9 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Maryland DS Nick Cross
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Nick Cross, Safety, Maryland Terrapins

By The NFL Draft Bible9 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Oregon WR Devon Williams
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Devon Williams, Wide Receiver, Oregon Ducks

By The NFL Draft Bible23 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Notre Dame QB Jack Coan
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jack Coan, Quarterback, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

By The NFL Draft Bible23 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Clayton Tune QB Houston
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Prospects To Watch for Next Season

By Jack Borowsky23 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers nfl draft
Mocks

NFL Draft: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

By Zack PatrawMar 29, 2022
ni5tm2rhf0byujohvnkn
NFL Draft

Detroit to Host 2024 NFL Draft

By Robert GregsonMar 28, 2022
broncos draft 1
NFL Draft

Denver Broncos: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

By The NFL Draft BibleMar 28, 2022