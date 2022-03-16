Skip to main content
NFL Draft: Washington Commanders 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Washington Commanders have been in a slump for the past few seasons and are looking to turn things around. With the acquisition of quarterback Carson Wentz, the team appears to be in a position to make a run at the playoffs in the 2022 season. With holes still to fill, can they find their way to the postseason with a strong draft? Take a look at how the draft could fall for Washington with the few picks that they have in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Washington Commanders Pick 1 (11): oWR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Garrett Wilson is a twitched up athlete with excellent suddenness and flexibility. He displays inside-outside versatility with a diverse route tree. Excellent overall release package vs a variety of techniques and coverages. He sets up releases as games go on by working them into different route stems. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Washington Commanders Pick 2 (47): MIKE Chad Muma, Wyoming

Chad Muma is a good MIKE linebacker prospect that has the traits to play SAM and WILL if needed. He displays a good size to athleticism combo. Moreover, Muma excels versus the run with very good mental processing and instincts. - Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Chad Muma, Wyoming

Washington Commanders Pick 3 (112): OC Alec Lindstrom, Boston College

He creates tons of power in his hips to move guys on double teams. Lindstrom uses effective feet in the pass game and can slide back and forth well. He uses tremendous ankle flexibility to handle the bull rush. - Scouting Report Blurb on OC Alec Lindstrom, Boston College

Washington Commanders Pick 4 (188): iCB Kalon Barnes, Baylor

Straight-line track speed helps him never get beat deep on tape. Has the play strength to play catch-man and impede on the receiver’s path. Comes with a ton of force when breaking back to the ball. - Scouting Report Blurb on iCB Kalon Barnes, Baylor

Washington Commanders Pick 5 (228): QB EJ Perry, Brown

Arm strength is shown in velocity coming out of the hands. Lower body mechanics are well advanced; keeps a good base and never lets the heels click together on hitches. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB EJ Perry, Brown 

