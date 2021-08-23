NFL Mock Draft Monday: The Next Future Elite Pass Rusher

With the preseason underway and everyone getting excited about their teams, it seems like the NFL Draft is an eternity away but do not be fooled. Soon many teams will start poorly into the season with their fans looking at the offseason for new hope. This mock draft can give them an idea of who their squads could add to make playoff runs.

If none of the quarterbacks establish themselves as worthy of the first overall pick in the eyes of the Houston Texans they will draft the best player in the draft. Kayvon Thibodeaux has a strong case of being just that with his ability to win in any way as a pass rusher and defend the run very well.

The Lions are rebuilding their team and need a long-term quarterback to take over for Jared Goff. Behind Detroit's stout offensive line, Carson Strong would have a good chance of developing into a franchise signal-caller.

Protecting Joe Burrow has to be the main focus for the Bengals as he has proven to be a quality quarterback even in less than ideal circumstances. Neal has started along Alabama’s offensive line since his freshman season, is a freak athlete at 6-6, 360 lbs, and has positional flexibility allowing him to get on the field early.

While Robert Saleh’s defense is built through the pass rush, having a dominant corner that can take the ball away will help anyone. Stingley should project as exactly that if he can get healthy and back to his 2019 form.

Regardless of positional value, Hamilton might be the most talented player in all of college football. He is the full package of size, athleticism and instincts, giving him plenty of transcendent traits while having few weaknesses.

If Jalen Hurts is unable to elevate a lackluster Eagles roster from having a top ten pick, they are likely to look for his replacement. Going back to the well of Oklahoma quarterbacks, Rattler has all the potential in the world but could take a while to establish himself as a strong starter.

The Falcons have to improve their pass rush if they want to compete in the NFC South. Leal is the best defensive lineman on the board with his elite athleticism. He should kick inside for a majority of the 2021 season and has pro bowl potential in the NFL.

Drafting yet another Clemson player seems too fitting for the current Raiders regime but Booth is worth such a high selection. On tape, he makes plays with his explosiveness that others can’t dream of. Stepping in as a full-time starter for the Tigers, he is expected to iron out some of his technical flaws.

The Giants hope to get a number one target for Daniel Jones out of the Kenny Golladay signing. If that isn’t the case a wide receiver of Pickens caliber would offer just that skill set. The two things in his way are injury and immaturity concerns.

Not being properly protected was certainly one of the reasons why Sam Darnold did not work out in New York. The Panthers can not repeat that mistake and Sean Rhyan has the makings of a starting left tackle with his excellent core strength and balance.

Shedding weight before his sophomore campaign, Jackson was unable to show the improvement many expected. While the traits are undeniable he is a risky proposition that the Giants can afford to take a shot on with their second first-round pick.

The Cardinals have neglected their offensive line in the past drafts and it has to stop if they want to be taken seriously in a loaded NFC West. Linderbaum is a tremendous athlete who will give an offense a new dimension thanks to his range in the run game.

The Florida cornerback is one of the safer players in the first round if coaches understand his limitations in man coverage. For Ron Rivera’s defense, he could well be a day one starter with the instincts and ball skills required to be a difference-maker.

No matter how the 2021 season ends for the Steelers, they will have to start some kind of a rebuild in the coming years. It all starts upfront with getting a left tackle to complete their offensive line. Cross is a great athlete with very good technique at a young age, he has to add weight in his lower half to reach his high ceiling.

A big wideout with big-time athleticism and strong hands could be the direction the Vikings go in the draft. Burks can be the first receiver off the board depending on how his season goes and should at least be a strong secondary option to Justin Jefferson.

There will be a big difference of opinions when it comes to Malik Willis’ evaluation and scheme but fit but for the teams that do see him as a fit, his upside could be valued very highly. Possessing all the physical traits there is a developmental aspect to him that should be looked at more favorably considering the Broncos support structure in place.

6-5 wide receivers with the ability to separate and pick up yards after the catch are a rare breed in the NFL. London would be Justin Herbert’s best friend for the foreseeable future if this pick happened.

With his intelligence, versatility, route running and toughness Metchie has all the makings of a productive receiver in New England. The Canada native already has a strong on-field relationship with first-round quarterback Mac Jones.

While he doesn’t have all of the physical traits that teams desire from a first-round pick, Howell is extremely accurate. With Sean Payton as his head coach, he can take the steps required mentally to be a quality starter at the next level.

The skinny and long-speed threat could be the best pure sack artist when it's all said and done. Anderson should get on the field early as a designated pass rusher which is more important than ever in today's NFL.

A struggling Cowboys secondary could really use the instinctual and tone-setting play that Cine brings to the table. Making plays on the ball is only a matter of time for the young safety.

At the moment, the Jets have a lot of question marks in regards to their offensive weaponry. Like most Ohio State receivers, Wilson is an outstanding route runner with dynamic ability after the catch, he can win at any level for quarterback Zach Wilson.

With a selection of Billingsley, the Eagles receivers would suddenly look very promising thanks to three consecutive first-round picks. A tight end in name, the Alabama product will be utilized as a ‘big slot’ and can be very dynamic in that role.

Depth is a big issue for the Titans defense so adding another talented defender in the first round is very likely. Lloyd excels in coverage with his length and instincts, this season, he will get a full schedule to show off his talent.

A consistent pass rush presence opposite of Myles Garrett is one of the few things that the loaded Browns are lacking on paper. Karlaftis also has the ability to reduce inside on passing downs to make way for pure speed rushers off the edge.

The slide stops for Kenyon Green who could well go higher than this. While the Dolphins have been adamant on developing the offensive linemen already on the roster they would be foolish to pass up on a talent like Green.

Versatility is the name of the game for the Ravens front and Hutchinson has true inside-out ability. Like most Michigan defensive linemen he has strong had usage making him an excellent run defender.

While Olave may never be a true number one receiver, he does not have to be next to Davante Adams. With his route running, speed and ball tracking, he projects as a deep and intermediate separator.

Gambling on upside in the first round has worked out so far for the Bills as they have built one of the best rosters in the AFC. Harrison is a similar prospect as he has not put it all together yet but shows a high ceiling if he can reach it.

Teams looking for smart players will love Brandon Joseph who displayed his outstanding intelligence as a redshirt freshman in 2020. If he does decide to declare for the draft he has the makings of a first-round pick.

Tampa Bay has very few holes on their Super Bowl-winning roster and their left tackle spot could be seen as such. If he does not win the starting job immediately, Kirkland has tremendous versatility to offer depth.

While the safety position has not produced many first-round picks in the past, Hill makes it three in this exercise. The Michigan product may end up being a nickel defender and could take over that role for Tyrann Mathieu.

