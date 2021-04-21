Seattle Seahawks 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The NFL Draft is just days away, and one of the teams that are set to make a Super Bowl run is the Seattle Seahawks. With holes to fill on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, the Seahawks will have to nail this draft in hopes to capitalize on their current Super Bowl window. They don't have many picks (three picks total), which means hitting on these picks will be vital.

Pick 56: Jabril Cox, LSU

Pick 129: Kendrick Green, Illinois

Pick 250: Joshua Kaindoh, Florida State

Jabril Cox is one of the better linebackers in the NFL Draft that needs to be discussed more as a big-time playmaker on defense.

One of the more underrated linebackers in the 2021 NFL Draft class is the former North Dakota State and now LSU linebacker Jabril Cox. The Seahawks drafted a linebacker in the 2020 draft, taking Jordyn Brooks in the first round, which came as a surprise to many. In the second round, they need to look to add a versatile linebacker to pair with Brooks. Cox can rush the passer and can win sideline to sideline with his speed and explosiveness.

Illinois guard, Kendrick Green, is one of the more powerful and underrated offensive linemen in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Seattle Seahawks need to get help on the offensive line to protect their Pro-Bowl quarterback, Russell Wilson and open up holes in their running game. Kendrick Green from Illinois is the type of offensive linemen that can add protection in the passing game and create space for the running game. Green has a ton of power and moves well for a big man. He has the versatility to play center as well.

If Joshua Kaindoh can remain healthy, he will end up being a steal in the NFL Draft.

With the Seattle Seahawks being a team that did a decent job at getting to the quarterback last year, they need to find that guy in the draft that has the potential to be a productive rusher off the edge. Joshua Kaindoh from Florida State has the tools and potential to be a terrific defensive end if he can stay on the field. He has dealt with injuries in college that hampered his production. Getting Kaindoh healthy could mean that he is the steal of the 2021 NFL Draft.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.