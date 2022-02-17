seattle seahawks nfl draft 2022

The Seattle Seahawks are on the clock. They might not own any first-round picks currently -- or many picks in general, but they can get back to their winning ways if they hit on their current draft picks.

While the Seattle Seahawks don't currently own many draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, hitting on the picks that they do have will be vital to getting them back to their winning ways. With much speculation surrounding their quarterback (Russell Wilson), it's going to be interesting to see how things turn out as we head into the offseason. Let's dive into the Seahawks' full 7-round NFL Mock Draft.

Seattle Seahawks 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Seattle Seahawks are on the clock. They might not own any first-round picks currently—or many picks in general, but they can get back to their winning ways if they hit on their current draft picks.

The Seattle Seahawks Full 7-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 7-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1 / 7

Seattle Seahawks Pick 1 (41): LT Sean Rhyan, UCLA

Rhyan’s well-rounded game is predicated on his refined hands and athleticism. The two-year starter typically aims his punches accurately and uses his placement to achieve leverage. He is patient, engages with proper timing and rarely lunges ahead of his base.



Scouting Report Blurb on LT Sean Rhyan, UCLA:

Reason For Selection:

Need to build up this offensive line

Good athlete

Solid in running and passing game

Can play inside if needed

Seattle Seahawks Pick 2 (72): CB Akayleb Evans, Missouri

Evans aligns mostly as an outside corner and also shows versatility by lining up in the slot as well. He shows physicality at the line of scrimmage when playing up in press coverage.



Scouting Report Blurb on CB Akayleb Evans, Missouri

Reason For Selection:

Need to re-shape this secondary

Plays on the boundary

Strong/Physical

Seattle Seahawks Pick 3 (107): FS Verone McKinley III, Oregon Oregon

Verone McKinley III is a versatile defender who has lined up at boundary corner, nickel corner, single-high safety, two-high safety and in the box for the Ducks. The Oregon standout’s game is predicated on his intelligence.



Scouting Report Blurb on FS Verone McKinley III, Oregon

Reason For Selection:

Again - Re-shape this secondary

Physicality

Position versatility

Seattle Seahawks Pick 4 (114): TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

Ruckert excels as a run blocker using explosiveness to get out of his stance on the snap of the ball. His quick burst upfield gives him the required power to dominate when advancing into the second level. He uses leg drive as his blocking platform. He was able to be used in a versatile role, lining up for the Buckeyes as a traditional in-line tight end, H-back and in the slot.



Scouting Report Blurb on TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

Reason For Selection:

Add another offensive weapon

Solid pass catcher

Good run blocker

Seattle Seahawks Pick 5 (152): LT Matt Waletzko, North Dakota

Waletzko has your prototypical tall and long build for an offensive tackle. Pre-snap, he shows good flexibility in his knee bend. As a run blocker, he shows extremely good power and leg drive to make good contact at the point of attack and continue his blocking path upfield or seal the gap.



Scouting Report Blurb on LT Matt Waletzko, North Dakota

Reason For Selection:

Need to help a struggling offensive line

Raw potential

Big/Mean/Powerful

Immediately added OL depth

Seattle Seahawks Pick 6 (226): QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Purdy has the arm talent to succeed in the NFL; he can push the ball to all three levels. He is mobile enough to escape the pocket. He keeps his eyes downfield and scans for targets when egressing from the pocket.



Scouting Report Blurb on QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Reason For Selection:

Future uncertainty with Wilson

Some similarities to his game will make for a quality backup

Experience

Average athlete

Decent arm talent

2022 Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft Class The entire class of the 2022 Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft. LT Sean Rhyan, UCLA A position-versatile athlete to add to a poor offensive line in Seattle. CB Akayleb Evans, Missouri A high-potential cornerback to bring back a strong secondary. FS Verone McKinley III, Oregon Another versatile piece to add to a struggling defensive secondary. TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State A strong blocker and a dangerous receiving threat at tight end. LT Matt Waletzko, North Dakota A big, long offensive tackle with raw potential. QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State A backup quarterback with similarities to Russel Wilson.

View the full 2022 NFL Mock Draft - CLICK HERE

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes