Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Buccaneers are in a unique spot. They are in all-out win-now mode, but they have few needs, as they return all 22 starters from last season. It doesn’t look like quarterback Tom Brady is hanging up the cleats anytime soon, so Tampa Bay will be looking to add a few pieces that can help them over the next few years. Here is what the Buccaneers can do to push them over the edge and win another Super Bowl ring.

Round 1 Pick 32: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

Even though the running back duo of Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones played well down the stretch, they are both free agents next year and aren’t top-tier backs. Williams can step in on Day 1 and is the best player in the group. He is a true three-down back with a lot of upside. He could help lighten the load on Brady, as he continues to get older.

Round 2 Pick 64: Quinn Meinerz, G/C, Wisconsin Whitewater

The Buccaneers have four spots secured on their offensive line, but right guard Alex Cappa doesn’t look like the long-term answer and will be a free agent next year. Meinerz showed at the Senior Bowl he can be the next Ali Marpet. That is a great value here in the late second round. Meinerz can be their sixth offensive lineman before taking over for Cappa in 2022.

Round 3 Pick 95: Osa Odighizuwa, DE, UCLA

Tampa Bay is talented along their defensive front, and Odighizuwa will add another element to a very good group. He is versatile, as he can play 3-4 defensive end and also rush the passer as a 3-technique. Odighizuwa is very mature in terms of his pass-rush moves and overall leadership skills. He’ll be an early contributor.

Round 4 Pick 137: Walker Little, T, Stanford

Both tackle spots are secure for the foreseeable future, but Little could be a quality swing tackle early in his career. Little was a top-tier recruit, who just lacks experience. He was hurt in 2019 and then opted out of 2020. If Little can return to his early-career form, he could develop into a solid left tackle in a few years.

Round 5 Pick 176: Malcolm Koonce, OLB, Buffalo

Against the lower competition, Koonce was unstoppable. He is a very good fit as a 3-4 pass rusher and projects similar to Shaq Barrett. He doesn’t have the same ceiling, but Koonce could develop into a solid situational edge rusher, which is good value on Day 3.

Round 6 Pick 217: Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford

If Fehoko’s hands were better, he’d be a top-100 pick. His overall size and athletic profile are outstanding. It will be hard for him to improve on his hands, but Fehoko is young in his career. Fehoko doesn’t have to play early, but the upside is there with time to develop.

Round 7 Pick 251: Jacob Harris, TE, Central Florida

The Bucs go with another upside pick here. Harris was a college receiver who looks like he can develop into a move tight end. He is a freak athlete, who is new to football. He didn’t start playing until his senior year of high school. This is a down-the-line pick, but another one Tampa Bay can make late. He should provide special-teams value early in his career.

