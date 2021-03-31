Tennessee Titans 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Coming off an AFC South title for the first time since 2008, Titans fans have a lot to look forward to with franchise pieces throughout the offense including running back Derrick Henry, quarterback Ryan Tannehill and wide receiver A.J. Brown. The defense definitely needs some work if they want to repeat their success. The unit ranked 29th in the NFL in total offense, 28th in pass defense and 19th in rushing defense. General manager Jon Robinson, should be looking to add to that, especially after a tough free-agency period that saw cornerbacks Adoree' Jackson, Desmond King II and Malcolm Butler walk out the door on the defensive side of the ball. Departures on offense include premier playmaker wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith. Decision-makers in the Titans’ front office may be in repair mode as they attempt to replace what was lost this offseason.

Here is a look at what their draft could look like:

Round 1, Pick 22: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

After losing all three starting cornerbacks from last season, the Titans should absolutely look to draft a corner with one of their first picks. Newsome would be a perfect fit for Tennessee as an outside corner. He has excellent spatial awareness in zone coverage and can break on balls very fluidly to get pass breakups. He can come in and make an immediate impact in his rookie year.

Round 2, Pick 53: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

This would be a fantastic choice for Tennessee as St. Brown would be a great addition to the depleted receiving core. The Titans currently have Brown and recently acquired Josh Reynolds at the position. St. Brown is an excellent receiver who plays with suddenness and crisp route-running ability either on the outside or from the slot.

Round 3, Pick 86: James Hudson, T, Cincinnati

After a swing and a miss on 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson, the Titans try again at drafting their right tackle. Hudson was a late riser as a draft prospect in the college season. He grabbed the eye of evaluators after his performance against Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Going to the Titans would require him to move from left tackle to right tackle. He showed flashes of his exceptional athleticism that will allow him to succeed as a starting tackle in the league.

Round 3, Pick 101: Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

With the loss of Smith in free agency, there is a big need to get a competent starter in the building at the position. Long might just be what the Titans are looking for. He has a great frame for the position with a well-balanced ability as a receiver and a blocker to be able to contribute in all facets of the game. He may need some time to develop behind an experienced veteran, but he's still worth the high pick.

Round 4, Pick 127: Bobby Brown III, DL, Texas A&M

The 2020 starter at nose tackle, DaQuan Jones, still remains a free agent which means a replacement is potentially needed. Brown is an excellent run defender up front, relying on his strength and block-shedding ability to make an impact. He has also shown some ability as a pass rusher, which is something to build off of as he continues to develop as a player.

Round 5, Pick 167: Sadarius Hutcherson, G, South Carolina

This pick provides some much-needed depth along the offensive line for Tennessee. Hutcherson has experience playing both guard spots, as well as playing left tackle in his college career. He is an extremely powerful player who will fit in perfectly for how they like to set the tone with running the football behind Henry.

Round 6, Pick 206: Joshuah Bledsoe, S, Missouri

For a defense that lost a lot of pieces, adding versatility for depth is very important in order to withstand injuries that may pop up and also to provide competition. Bledsoe does exactly that. He lined up all over the field for Missouri as a traditional safety, slot corner and extra box defender. He is a very aggressive defender who will add value in a rotation and on special teams.

Round 6, Pick 216: Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State

Jefferson will provide depth for Henry and Darrynton Evans as the third option. He is a well-rounded back who can do just about anything asked of him, but isn’t a prolific player. He can be reliable in a limited role for their offense.

Round 7, Pick 233: Patrick Johnson, OLB, Tulane

For a seventh-round pick, Johnson offers some intriguing upside because of his ability as a stand-up outside linebacker. He will fit well in the Titans’ defense because of his good mix of abilities that utilizes speed and power. He is a very-well rounded prospect who will add quality depth at the position.

