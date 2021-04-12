Washington Football Team 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Washington Football Team looks like a roster moving in the right direction under head coach Ron Rivera. Rivera took this team to the playoffs a season ago and is establishing a winning culture. He added standout wide receiver Curtis Samuel, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and cornerback William Jackson III in free agency. All three were fantastic signings. Picking at 19, Washington is in a weird spot, where they can’t go after a top-tier quarterback. That being said, with the roster they have in place, Washington has the ability to take the best player available throughout the draft. Here is a mock draft using NFL Mock Draft Database’s simulator:

Round 1 Pick 19: Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama

Sometimes guys just fall into your lap and that is the case here. Waddle is a top ten receiver in this year’s class and arguably has the most upside at the position in the draft. He will allow Washington to play him and Terry McLaurin on the outside, with Curtis Samuel in the slot. That is a lot of speed that will put stress on the defense and give Washington one of the most potent offenses in the league.

Round 2 Pick 51: Jamin Davis LB Kentucky

Washington is having an incredible draft so far. Davis is a three-down linebacker who was one of the biggest risers this fall. He is the perfect modern-day player. He is rangy, has a ton of athleticism and can cover. Davis is still inexperienced but it is hard to pass on his upside.

Round 3 Pick 74: Shakur Brown CB Michigan State

Former Michigan State cornerback Shakur Brown has some of the best tape at the position in the class. He plays with an unmatched confidence level. He is instinctive and has the ability to be a turnover machine. Brown had five interceptions in the shortened season and has the versatility to play in the slot or the outside, giving Washington a top-tier cornerback group in the league.

Round 4 Pick 125: Elerson Smith DE Northern Iowa

The rich get richer here. Smith is more of a project at this point but he has the tools to be a steal wherever he goes. Few players have his combination of athleticism and measurables. Smith also has the ability to sit behind Montez Sweat and Chase Young until he really develops.

Round 5 Pick 164: Stone Forsythe OT Florida

It might make sense for Washington to select a left tackle earlier in the draft but Forsythe is an excellent consolation prize. He is 6’9” and is one of the best pass protectors in the class. He progressed a lot from his junior to senior year and was one of the SEC's better tackles last season. Forsythe could be a spot starter early on.

Round 7 Pick 246: Michael Strachan WR Charleston (WV)

Strachan is a big-bodied wideout who tested really well at his pro day. At almost 6’6” and 226 pounds, he could make the switch to a tight end. Strachan put up a lot of highlight-reel catches in college and no matter what is an intriguing developmental player.

Round 7 Pick 248: Riley Cole LB South Alabama

At this point in the draft, Cole provides a quality special teamer who can be a depth piece early on. His tape is pretty good, granted at a lower level. This is a high floor pick and a potential 53 man roster contributor in year one.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.