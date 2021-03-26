Our First Mock Draft After Friday's Round-Altering Trades

After trades Friday involving San Francisco, Miami and Philadelphia this is how the first round of the draft could go.

As the 2021 NFL Draft approaches, it is both entertaining and informative to go through exercises projecting each team’s selections. After Friday's trades involving the 49ers, Dolphins and Eagles shook up the top of the draft order, the early picks in the upcoming event may be different than many would have predicted.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

The Jaguars are in the midst of a complete overhaul. Lawrence is one of the best quarterback prospects to enter the NFL Draft in recent years. He will grow alongside the team’s new coaching staff.

2. New York Jets

Zach Wilson, QB, Brigham Young

The Jets hired Robert Saleh to lead the organization. The first-time head coach will want to choose his franchise passer. After a Joe Burrow-esque rise from 2019 to 2020, Wilson is the projected selection with the second pick. Although he struggles with decision-making and reading the field, he has unquestionable talent and can become one of the league’s top quarterbacks.

3. San Francisco 49ers (via Miami Dolphins, originally from Houston Texans)

Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

After trading up to the third pick, the 49ers are expected to bring in a new franchise passer. Lance has arguably the highest upside of any quarterback in the class. He has impressive physical tools and is more pro-ready than most fans and media members believe. He should find his way onto the field earlier than expected.

4. Atlanta Falcons

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The Falcons recently brought in a new coaching staff that will look to add a signal-caller to ease the transition from the Matt Ryan era. Although Fields is QB4 in this scenario, he is not a consolation prize. The Ohio State product may become a top passer in the NFL.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

Penei Sewell, T, Oregon

Quarterback Joe Burrow’s season-ending injury should have served as a wake-up call to Cincinnati’s front office. Sewell is this year's top offensive lineman. At only 20-years-old (21 in October), he will continue to develop and grow. The Oregon product is the right pick to keep Burrow on his feet and on the field for the foreseeable future.

6. Miami Dolphins (via Philadelphia Eagles)

Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

The Dolphins’ first pick in 2020, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, had an average rookie season. Miami needs to surround its young quarterback with high-level pass-catchers. Pitts is the best offensive weapon in this class. An excellent athlete and receiver, he is also an underrated blocker. The former Gator is an all-around stud.

7. Detroit Lions

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

The Lions lack a true speed element in their receiving room. Waddle is an immediate impact three-level threat that will open opportunities for Detroit’s offense. He has borderline elite speed and is a playmaker after the catch.

8. Carolina Panthers

Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Although the Panthers have various holes on their roster, cornerback is arguably their biggest question mark as the draft approaches. Horn is the draft’s top defensive player. While he can operate in any system, he thrives in press-man coverage.

9. Denver Broncos

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

The Broncos need to add talent at the second level of their defense. Their 2020 linebackers were underwhelming; furthermore, the group has multiple expiring contracts after the 2021 season. Parsons is a bit raw, but he is an incredible athlete who has the potential to become a star at the next level.

10. Dallas Cowboys

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The Cowboys’ entire secondary was arguably the team’s weakest link in 2020. Surtain is an NFL-ready cornerback who can provide starter-quality play immediately. An underrated athlete, this college star can elevate Dallas’s defense and make the team contenders in the NFC East.

11. New York Giants

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

After filling several holes in free agency, the Giants have the opportunity to bring in a versatile defensive chess piece that can keep offensive coordinators guessing. Owusu-Koramoah is an athletic linebacker/safety hybrid who can fit in with other “positionless” players on the Giants’ defense. He can be a star under creative defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins, originally from San Francisco 49ers)

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

The Eagles’ woes at wide receiver are well known. While it is too early to write Jalen Reagor off, the 2020 first-round pick can't save the team’s offense alone. Chase is a talented possession and yards-after-catch receiver. He will only improve as he adds nuance to his game and learns to keep contact off his frame as a route-runner.

13. Los Angeles Chargers

Christian Darrisaw, T, Virginia Tech

The Chargers have long needed help along their offensive line. Darrisaw is where need and value meet for Los Angeles. Darrisaw’s physicality and movement skills allow him to play guard in a pinch, but he can be a high-level starting left tackle.

14. Minnesota Vikings

Rashawn Slater, T, Northwestern

Positional versatility is an important part of any prospect evaluation. Slater has the potential to provide starting-caliber play at all five offensive line positions. The Northwestern product gives the Vikings an early contributor.

15. New England Patriots

Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

While New England’s quarterback situation is murky, the team re-signed Cam Newton this offseason to gain a year of leeway before addressing the position through the draft. Instead, the team brings in the top receiver in a loaded class. Bateman has a rare combination of size and route-running. He has a very high floor and should contribute immediately in New England.

16. Arizona Cardinals

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

A thin position group became even weaker when long-time star and face of the franchise Patrick Peterson left Arizona in free agency, although the Cardinals did sign Malcolm Butler. Still, they need to get younger and Newsome is one of the draft’s most underrated players. He has an excellent combination of fluidity, quick feet, burst, physicality and length. He is also scheme versatile. Though he thrives in off-man and zone coverage, he has the potential to develop into a strong press-man corner.

17. Las Vegas Raiders

Samuel Cosmi, T, Texas

The Raiders have a glaring need at tackle and Cosmi is the best one available. He is also worthy of this pick. The Texas product is an impressive athlete who is still improving on the field. He has a fairly high floor and a high ceiling. He could be a long-time starter in Las Vegas.

18. Miami Dolphins

Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Although Miami was rumored to be interested in several free-agent running backs, they did not make any significant moves at the position. In this scenario, they fill that hole with the Crimson Tide’s star runner. Harris has a unique blend of size, power, quick feet and receiving ability. He is an immediate starter.

19. Washington Football Team

Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

Washington's impressive front seven is currently in line to lose several players to expired contracts in the coming years. Collins is an athletic and versatile linebacker whose combination of size and movement skills should make him a sought-after defender come draft day. He is one of the class’s best coverage linebackers and should be an immediate contributor as he develops in defending the run.

20. Chicago Bears

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Although the Bears have added Andy Dalton to compete with Nick Foles for the starting job in 2020, it is no secret that these two passers are not the future of the franchise. Jones, off an extraordinary season at Alabama, has starter potential. He is a likely first-round pick come April.

21. Indianapolis Colts

Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

Although Indianapolis desperately needs a tackle, none of those currently available meet the value of the 21st pick. In this scenario, the Colts add one of the starting-caliber tackles still available in free agency and bring in a high-ceiling defensive end. Rousseau has the athleticism and length to be a difference-maker while still on his rookie contract.

22. Tennessee Titans

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The Titans are the beneficiaries of favorable draft math that has seen very few receivers taken to this point. Smith is an NFL-ready player whose athleticism, refined skillset and hands can make him a star in the league. The concerns surrounding his size are valid. That said, he has thrived in the SEC and may be an outlier among past small NFL receivers.

23. New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)

Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

The Jets have no shortage of holes on their depth chart. Perhaps above all else, they lack starting-caliber talent at cornerback. Farley is a long, athletic corner with the potential to develop into a star in the NFL. While there are serious injury concerns surrounding the Virginia Tech product, he is worth a first-round pick.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

The Steelers proved in 2020 they are contenders in the AFC. In fact, they were the team to beat early in the season. To build on last year’s success, Pittsburgh brings in the draft’s top center to immediately bolster their offensive line. Humphrey has had a stellar career at Oklahoma. What’s more, he performed well at the Senior Bowl and allayed concerns about athleticism at his Pro Day. He should start early and provide the team with a sense of stability, as they do not have any centers under contract beyond 2021.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams)

Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama

The Jaguars’ new coaching staff takes the best player available and adds a force along the defensive line. Barmore has tremendous potential and may develop into a game-changer in the NFL. He can be an impact player early on.

26. Cleveland Browns

Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

The Browns have a fairly strong roster. That said, the Syracuse product gives them a long, physical cornerback who can contribute early. What’s more, Melifonwu will join Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams to form one of the league’s youngest and most promising cornerback groups.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Terrace Marshall Jr. WR, LSU

The Ravens must do a better job of surrounding former MVP Lamar Jackson with weapons. Marshall adds a missing element to Baltimore’s receiver room. His blend of size, speed and route-running is intriguing. He should contribute early.

28. New Orleans Saints

Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

While Michael Thomas is talented, New Orleans needs to bring in another receiver to complement him. While the concerns surrounding Moore’s size and injury history are valid, his athleticism and level of play are worth a first-round pick. He is both a strong route-runner and one of the draft’s best players with the ball in his hands. Moore will fit into a Sean Payton offense well; furthermore, he has the traits to work with either of the team’s likely 2021 passers Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

29. Green Bay Packers

Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

The Packers famously have failed to give quarterback Aaron Rodgers a first-round receiver. With the 29th pick, they end that trend by bringing in Toney. The Florida product is one of the class’s most exciting players. He has rare flexibility and burst, which helps him run impressive routes. He is also excellent with the ball in his hands.

30. Buffalo Bills

Eric Stokes, CB, Buffalo

In 2020, the Bills proved they are positioned to contend for the Super Bowl for years to come. One of the team’s few needs is a cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White. Stokes is an athletic defensive back who should start immediately in Buffalo.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Spencer Brown, T, Northern Iowa

The Chiefs released starting tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher earlier this offseason. To fill the glaring need, Spencer Brown will be the choice. The Northern Iowa product is a low-floor, high-ceiling player who has the potential to develop into a franchise tackle. All the same, there are concerns regarding the jump from the FCS to the NFL. If he reaches his ceiling, he can be one of the league’s best tackles.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia

The Buccaneers, fresh off a Super Bowl win, return all 22 starters from their championship campaign. Still, Ojulari can serve two purposes. First, he can contribute immediately in Tampa Bay. He is a bendy pass-rusher who also defends the run at a high level. Second, he serves as insurance for Jason Pierre-Paul, whose contract expires after the 2021 season.