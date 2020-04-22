Becton’s stock smolders, Tua tumbles among 10 Bold 2020 NFL Draft Predictions

The 2020 NFL draft promises to be the most topsy-turvy, shock-filled player selection show in modern sports history.

Think about it, this draft is as likely to be remembered for an unforeseen technical glitch as decision-makers navigate critical decisions from home, as it is the blockbuster trades, stunning reaches or frequent check-ins on the poor souls left waiting in the Green Room that have dominated past NFL drafts.

Check-ins with scouts throughout the league in recent days suggest that surprises will be coming early and often in the 2020 draft. Based on their feedback, here is my annual Bold Predictions for the NFL Draft. Enjoy!

1. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the most effortless passer in this class but concerns about his durability will prove too much and he will slide past the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 overall, his presumptive “floor” throughout much of the pre-draft process.

2. Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert may very well leapfrog Tagovailoa. Herbert will not get past the Los Angeles Chargers with the sixth pick.

3. On the topic of quarterbacks, Utah State’s Jordan Love may very well wind up a first round selection, as the desperation around the league for talented young passers is as undeniable. He is far from universally regarded as a top talent among teams, however, earning third and fourth round grades from some due to his sporadic decision-making and accuracy. Some league sources, in fact, suggest that the availability of former No. 1 overall picks Cam Newton and Jameis Winston will also play a role in pushing Love (and the rest of the second-tier quarterbacks in this class) down the board, quite possibly out of the top 32.

4. It will be the top end talent at wide receiver, cornerback and offensive tackle which will dominate Thursday’s opening round. Do not be surprised if these three positions combine for 20 (or more) of the first 32 picks of the 2020 draft.

5. Much has been made of this year’s dynamic receiver class. Whether they start it or just continue it, expect an early run on pass-catchers to spark up just outside of the top 10 with the New York Jets (11 overall), Las Vegas Raiders (12) and San Francisco 49ers (13).

6. Top 100 players who will be drafted earlier than expected include Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, Utah DT Leki Fotu, Minnesota FS Antoine Winfield, Jr., Georgia OT Isaiah Wilson, Southern Illinois S/OLB Jeremy Chinn and Appalachian State OLB Akeem Davis-Gaither.

7. Getting a Combine test flagged for banned substances is not the way Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton wanted to spend his build-up to the draft but don’t expect news breaking this week to impact his stock much. Scouts agree that on and off the field Becton could use some maturing but he’s a freakish talent. I’m told the Giants (4 overall), Dolphins (5), Chargers 6), and Cardinals (8) are all very much in play with, oddly, the first and last of those clubs seemingly the most interested.

8. At least one tight end has been selected within the first 40 picks in 23 of the past 25 NFL drafts but that trend – like everything else – will be disrupted in 2020. The first tight end selected this year (likely either Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet or Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam) could challenge Maxx Williams, who the Baltimore Ravens selected out of Minnesota 55 overall back in 2015, the latest the first tight end has been drafted since 1994.

9. With many Pro Days canceled, players not invited to the Combine this year could have a particularly difficult time bucking the odds and hearing their names called on draft day. This year’s pick to be the first Combine snub drafted is Louisiana-Lafayette guard Kevin Dotson.

10. Projecting the first round of an NFL draft as wacky as this one will surely be is a recipe for mockery on its own but predicting who will be the 253 overall selection, also affectionately known as this year’s Mr. Irrelevant, should be reserved for the clinically football-crazed. Well, thanks for sticking with me! For the second year in a row (and fourth time in the past eight drafts), Mr. Irrelevant will be a tight end, with the New York Giants looking for cheap Evan Engram insurance with Portland State’s 6-2, 244 pound Charlie Tampopeau.