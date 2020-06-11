Countdown to College Football Kickoff: Top NFL prospects at Boston College

College football is scheduled to return Saturday, August 29. Each day until then, NFLDraftScout.com will be evaluating the rosters of the best teams in college football, including all 64 within the Power Five conferences.

Boston College Eagles

Head Coach: Jeff Hafley (first year, previously served as co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State)

2019 Record: 6-7

2020 NFL Draft Picks: RB AJ Dillon – Green Bay Packers, Second Round, 62 overall

Featured 2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Zion Johnson, OG, 6-3, 300, 5.25, SR

NFL teams are always in search of ascending talents and it was easy to see Johnson’s improvement a year ago, his first at the FBS level.

The only college football team which recruited Johnson out of high school was Davidson, an FCS program which does not provide athletic scholarships. Johnson joined the Wildcats in 2017, starting 19 of 22 games over the next two seasons and earning Pioneer Football League All-Conference first-team honors in 2018. Citing the financial strain of college, Johnson entered his name into the transfer protocol and jumped at the chance to play at Boston College, calling it a “no-brainer” decision.

After it initially appeared that Johnson would have to sit out a season due to the transfer, the NCAA granted him a hardship waiver in August, allowing him to play immediately. It took him some time to adjust from the triple-option scheme he excelled in at Davidson, but after six games, Johnson took over as BC’s starting left guard. A frequent source of key blocks to spring star running back AJ Dillon to daylight, Johnson earned a spot on the Second Team All-ACC team despite starting just seven games in 2020. Those close to the team believe he’s only scratching the surface of his potential.

Strengths: Johnson is officially listed at 6-3, 310 pounds by Boston College and this looks accurate. His weight is well distributed with little to no flab across the middle and thick limbs. Johnson possesses good initial quickness off the ball and comes off the ball low and hard to generate movement at the point of attack. While effective as a drive blocker, Johnson’s athleticism also stands out on tape with him skipping out of his stance when asked to pull and showing balance, awareness and physicality blocking on the move. Good effort blocking downfield. Looks to finish blocks, working to the whistle. He is nimble enough to adjust to moving targets and possesses great grip strength to latch on and control opponents when he keeps his legs driving.

Johnson shows impressive core strength and flexibility to anchor against bull rushers, a requisite for blocking inside and surprising given his level of competition prior to joining BC. Already a draft-worthy talent, Johnson should only improve in his second season at this level.

Weaknesses: Inexperience in pass protection shows with delayed reactions to surprise blitzes and twists. Plays high and heavy-legged, at times, needing to show greater lateral agility to mirror pass rushers, though to his credit, once he latches on, Johnson dances well. Falls in love with his own grip strength - and can get himself in trouble with inconsistent hand placement. Got away with some holds last year, hog-tying opponents, on occasion.

Flanked by fellow NFL prospects in a pro-style scheme well-suited to his talents and won’t be an immediate fit for every scheme. Possesses good but not ideal size.

NFL Player Comparison: Isaac Seumalo, Philadelphia Eagles – The Eagles drafted Seumalo out of Oregon State in the third round (79 overall) in 2016. The 6-4, 303 pounder has started 31 games for the Eagles since that time, including all 16 regular season games last year, primarily at left guard. Johnson will be viewed as a bit of a project due to his small-school background and relative lack of experience in pass protection. Seumalo was similarly regarded as a project due to durability concerns and playing all over the line at Oregon State.

Current NFL Draft Projection: Second-Third Round

The Top 10 NFL Prospects at Boston College:

1. Zion Johnson, OG, 6-3, 310, 5.25, SR

2. Ben Petrula, OT, 6-5, 310, 5.10, SR

3. Alec Lindstrom, C, 6-3, 290, 5.15, rJR

4. Hunter Long, TE, 6-5, 255, 4.80, rJR

5. Max Richardson, ILB, 6-0, 230, 4.85, rSR

6. David Bailey, RB, 6-0, 240, 4.65, JR

7. Brandon Sebastian, CB, 6-0, 190, 4.55, rJR

8. Tyler Vrabel, OT, 6-5, 310, 5.0, rSoph

9. Kobay White, WR, 6-0, 200, 4.55, rSR

10. Brandon Barlow, DE/OLB, 6-2, 250, 4.80, rSR

*All 40-yard dash times are estimates