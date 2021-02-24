2021 Hound TALINT ITL Seminar presented by Magnolia Capital Partners

Already a client? Here's a review of the week. Not a client? We'd love to have you aboard.

Just a reminder that tonight at 8 p.m. is the 12th annual Hound TALINT ITL Seminar presented by Magnolia Capital Partners. The seminar will be available on the Twitch channel hosted by NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated. You can find it here.

It's going to be a special night. If you've attended our combine seminar in the past, you know it's a night of awards presentations, discussion of the football industry and, of course, networking. Tonight, we'll have everything but the networking. Here's a look at last year's event.

Our awards will include:

The Best Draft Award, which will go to the team voted by active NFL scouts to have done best in the 2020 draft.

The C.O. Brocato Memorial Award for Lifetime Service to NFL Scouting, which is given to an active NFL scout or executive who's worked years in the shadows.

The Eugene E. Parker Lifetime Achievement Award, which will honor a former contract advisor for his contributions to the game.

After awards are wrapped up and sponsors have spoken, ITL's Neil Stratton will present the results of the 2021 ITL Scout Salary Survey. Anyone interested in professional evaluation is encouraged to tune in to learn more about what a scout can expect to make. Also, we'll talk about scouting assistant opportunities and what league insiders are saying about the number of vacancies this spring.

I hope you can tune in! See you tonight. Remember, 8 p.m. ET on the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated Twitch channel.

