2021 NFL draft opt-out tracker

With conferences throughout the college football landscape struggling with how to maintain player safety and compete on the field during the global COVID-19 pandemic, sources suggest the recent trickle of players opting out could quickly turn into a wave.

The majority of players opting out on the 2020 season are doing so with the intent of remaining in school and competing again at the college level.

The following, however, is a list of the college football players who have publicly announced their intentions to forgo their remaining amateur eligibility and begin preparation for the 2021 NFL draft, which as previously reported, remains on schedule for April 29th-May 1st in Cleveland.

Player Name | Position | School | Projected Round | More Details | Date of Opt-Out

* Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech, 1st-2nd Round | Farley opts out | July 29

* Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota, 1st Round | Bateman to make NFL leap | August 4

* Micah Parsons, OLB, Penn State, 1st Round | Parsons a likely Top 10 pick | August 6

* Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami, 1st Round | 'Freak' sackmaster heads to NFL | August 6

* Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue, 2nd Round | Electricity personified | August 6