NFL Draft Scout
Top Stories
Rankings
Mocks
Combine

2021 NFL draft opt-out tracker

Rob Rang

With conferences throughout the college football landscape struggling with how to maintain player safety and compete on the field during the global COVID-19 pandemic, sources suggest the recent trickle of players opting out could quickly turn into a wave. 

The majority of players opting out on the 2020 season are doing so with the intent of remaining in school and competing again at the college level.  

The following, however, is a list of the college football players who have publicly announced their intentions to forgo their remaining amateur eligibility and begin preparation for the 2021 NFL draft, which as previously reported, remains on schedule for April 29th-May 1st in Cleveland. 

Player Name | Position | School | Projected Round | More Details | Date of Opt-Out  

* Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech, 1st-2nd Round | Farley opts out | July 29

* Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota, 1st Round | Bateman to make NFL leap | August 4

* Micah Parsons, OLB, Penn State, 1st Round | Parsons a likely Top 10 pick | August 6

* Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami, 1st Round | 'Freak' sackmaster heads to NFL | August 6

* Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue, 2nd Round | Electricity personified | August 6

Comments

Rankings

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

While raw, Rousseau could soar into Top 10

With more sacks than games played at the college level, Rousseau is a gamble on greatness.

Rob Rang

Behind underrated NFL prospect Jay Tufele, USC appears ready to rise again

Nationally underrated defensive tackle Jay Tufele leads the Trojans, suggesting that an often leaky defense last year is ready to help USC jump back into the forefront of the Pac-12.

Rob Rang

Projected Top 10 pick Micah Parsons reportedly latest to make NFL leap

It would be hard to blame Parsons for leaving early as he's nearly universally regarded as one of the blue chip prospects in the country.

Rob Rang

Rashod Bateman waves goodbye to college football, opts for NFL

Bateman is Minnesota's top NFL prospect in over a decade and joins Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley as the second high profile college football star to opt out of the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rob Rang

Latest knee injury clouds Caleb Kelly's future

Durability woes continue for Kelly, a former standout who some thought might be the perfect replacement this year for 2020 first round pick Kenneth Murray.

Rob Rang

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley opts out on 2020

The reigning First Team All-ACC selection and potential first round selection announced his plans via a heartfelt video, citing the loss of his mother and thanking his teammates and coaches.

Rob Rang

Countdown to College Football Kickoff: Top NFL prospects at Oregon State

After setting new single-season records in both tackles for loss (22.5) and sacks (14), Oregon State fans (and NFL scouts) are left to imagine what does Hamilcar Rashed, Jr. have planned for 2020?

Rob Rang

Oregon's brawling blocker may be country's best NFL prospect

Left tackle Penei Sewell is a top five lock and arguably the best NFL prospect in the country, regardless of position. But don't get caught sleeping on the Ducks' defensive backfield - which is among the nation's best - or the young talent Mario Cristobal is cultivating.

Rob Rang

Productive defenders will keep NFL scouts busy in Boulder

Two-time defending Defensive Player of the Year Nate Landman leads the Buffaloes but don't sleep on defensive linemen Mustafa Johnson and Terrance Lang. New head coach Karl Dorrell has his work cut out for him offense with Laviska Shenault, Jr. and Steven Montez now in the NFL.

Rob Rang

Meet Camryn Bynum, the latest underrated NFL prospect at Cal

No surprise, the top current prospects are on the defensive side of the ball for Justin Wilcox's steadily-improving squad. Where do linebackers Kuony Deng and Cameron Goode check in?

Rob Rang