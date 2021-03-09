2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Yannick Ngakoue

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Yannick Ngakoue.

Overview:

Ngakoue was on the move last season after asking to get out of Jacksonville. After getting traded to Minnesota before the season, Yannick ended up right down the road from his college in Baltimore due to a mid-season trade. Even with the multiple moves, Ngakoue still ended up with eight sacks in 15 games. Ngakoue has been a force since entering the league and will finally get his big pay day this offseason. Ngakoue is an excellent pass rusher who uses elite leverage to take advantage of offensive tackles. He moves well laterally and uses solid hands to disengage and attack against offensive linemen and get to the quarterback. Ngakoue could stand to improve as an edge setter in the run game. He is slow to set the edge and allows outside runs often due to his adequate key and diagnose ability. Ngakoue also doesn’t move well enough to play outside linebacker and cover the pass when dropped into coverage. Due to his shortcomings in pass coverage, he is subjected to a pass-rushing role. Ngakoue has proven he can get to the passer with the best of them and will make solid money on his next deal likely as an end with a team that plays a 4-3 scheme.

