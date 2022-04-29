2022 NFL Draft: Players To Watch For On Day 2

Night one of the 2022 NFL Draft was action-packed and interesting, to say the least. As soon as it seemed as if the first round would be low-key, the first trade of the night happened, and chaos then ensued. It was a night that had eleven total trades, not just for draft picks, and multiple star players were sent to new teams as well, which is pretty unusual during the draft. There were many surprising picks, like Houston taking Stingley at number three, and they did it with Sauce Gardner still available. Now it’s on to the second day and finding what rounds two and three will bring. This was already expected to be an exciting night because of the talent these two rounds have. Some unexpected players are still waiting for the call, so it’s probably going to get wild tonight. Let’s look at who some of the players to watch for tonight that could make impacts this upcoming season.

Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty:

Since the NFL Combine, all you heard about was how great Willis was, both on and off the field. We even heard some people say that he would be the first quarterback off the board, so, shockingly, he is still available. Willis is an incredibly humble person, though, so this will not be a setback. The team that gets him will find out what a leader he is because, unlike some quarterbacks who fall, he won’t show any disappointment and will immediately get to work. Willis is an extremely athletic player and has a rocket arm, so this could pay off for someone.

Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati:

This is the most intriguing player who should be drafted tonight. Ridder just led his team to become the first “group of five” team to make the College Football Playoffs, and he then killed the predraft process, making every team he met love what he brings. Ridder not only showed his showed maturity and leadership, his on-field performance throughout the process proved that he belongs. There are still teams looking for a quarterback, and he is still kind of a dark horse prospect, so it will be interesting to see where he goes. He also is a great prospect for a team that might need a quarterback but isn’t committed to the change yet. He would be a great fit for Giants' new Head Coach Brian Daboll.

Running Backs Galore:

No running backs were selected in the first round of this year’s draft. That doesn’t mean there is a lack of talent at the position, though. There just wasn’t that top-end prospect who needed to be picked. There is also a great chance we will see a big run on running backs tonight(no pun intended) because it’s a pretty deep class of backs, but everyone is bunched together when it comes to grading. The big question here is who will be the first one selected? Though Breese Hall seems to be the favorite, do not be surprised to see someone like James Cook go first. Another player to look for as a late second to early third-round pick is Kyren Williams from Notre Dame. He is a very good overall running back and would be a fantastic addition to a team like Buffalo.

Boye Mafe, Defensive Line, Minnesota:

This was maybe the most difficult player to grade coming into the draft because when you watch his film, he looks like a no-doubt first-round pick, but he is so inexperienced. The Nigerian-born Mafe only started playing when he got to college, so he only has two years of experience. However, he is an absolute monster pass rusher and can change the game with his tenacious work ethic. He is also a very smart player who can pick things up quickly, so put him with the right coaching, and he could become an elite defensive lineman.

Travis Jones, Defensive Tackle, Connecticut:

When it comes to players who improved their draft stock during the predraft process, no one did more than Travis Jones. Coming from a team that didn’t get many wins, Jones took full advantage of every opportunity. The massive defensive tackle dominated the Senior Bowl by flashing his immense power and a surprising amount of speed and athleticism. He truly has a skill set that could be a real problem for offensive lines for years to come. When you have a player that can take on multiple linemen at one time, it frees up the rest of the defense and allows them to do their job a lot easier. Now add his pass-rushing ability, and you have a force of nature. Look at how this past Super Bowl ended, the Rams have an interior game wrecker in Aaron Donald, and he won that game himself on the last drive for Cincinnati.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT