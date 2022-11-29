NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 12

Dramatic was the best adjective to describe last week in New York. After a postgame blunder by quarterback Zach Wilson, the team turned to Mike White for Sunday's contest against the Bears.

Named the starter on Wednesday, White came out and provided the quarterback play the Jets had been missing. A direct beneficiary of White's play was Garrett Wilson.

Starting on the game's first drive, Wilson was targeted heavily with multiple highlight catches and scores.

Watch Wilson's second touchdown here.

The Jets run a staple single-high beater here, with a concept called "dagger." Wilson aligned as the number one in a tight stack formation. With the number two receiver running the clear, Wilson has the wrap-in behind it.

He runs away from the cover three corners and catches the ball in open space before making a defender miss and sprinting into the endzone.

The Bears boast one of the league's worst defenses when healthy, much less down almost all their starters in the secondary. That context needs to be added before we crown Mike White the second coming of Joe Namath in New York, but the Jets and Garrett Willson will look to keep things rolling with him under center.