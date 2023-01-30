2023 NFL Mock Draft: Who Will Be the First QB Off the Board?

"His motor runs hot no matter what role he’s playing. Van Ness displays exceptional ankle flexibility and lower body looseness for his size, which translates to above-average agility."

"Large human in terms of outright mass. Mainly a guard but has moved out to tackle and handled the duties well in limited snaps. Arms and strength to finish plays. Plays long with heavy hands at the point of attack."

"An above-average athlete, Addison boasts a flexible frame, exciting linear and lateral burst, and impressive change of direction ability. His speed, while not a rare or special trait, is notable and enables him to win deep at times."

"A rare blend of size, athleticism, toughness and pure natural talent, Mayer is the definition of a prototype at the tight end position. Tough enough to break tackles after the catch and elusive enough to make defenders miss in the open field."

"On film, it looks like Ringo was built in a lab. He has a great frame, fantastic length and impressive speed. It didn’t matter the receiver’s speed he went up against in man coverage, Ringo was always in the wideouts hip pocket."

"He has a knack for playing the top shoulder and dominating from there, though he can win from the low shoulder. He mirrors pass-catchers before and after contact but excels after landing his hands and slowing receivers down."

After trading TJ Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions could use another weapon in what was one of the best offenses in the NFL. Adding a versatile weapon should be a priority for them in the 2023 NFL Draft.