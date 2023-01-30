2023 NFL Mock Draft: Who Will Be the First QB Off the Board?
As we enter the Senior Bowl week of All Star games for the NFL Draft, it's time to prepare for the final steps of the evaluation process for the draft and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have. Here is the first round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks.
Descriptions are from the player's scouting report. Click their name to read their full report.
2023 NFL Mock Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft's Star EDGE Rusher
1. Chicago Bears: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
"He is one of the most twitchy and fastest pass-rushers that we’ve seen come off the edge in quite some time. His ability to convert speed to power, along with his bend and athleticism, enables him to use an array of moves to get to the quarterback."
2. Houston Texans: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
"You will notice everything is ultra-quick. An up-tempo offense based on quick reads and fast decision-making. Levis gets rid of the ball in a hurry and it's the high-octane scheme that you see many NFL teams attempting to mimic."
3. Arizona Cardinals: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia
"Blessed with rare athleticism, a lightning quick first step and violent hands, the Bulldogs defensive tackle makes a living in the opponents' backfield."
The First QB Taken in the 2023 NFL Draft will be...?
4. Indianapolis Colts: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
"A smart-accurate passer who doesn’t force throws and rarely makes mistakes. Lacks prototype size but sees the field very well, demonstrates natural feel in the pocket and can push the ball downfield with a simple flick of the wrist."
5. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
"He carries his weight well enough that he can fill roles as a 4-3 defensive end or 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level with the ability to reduce inside occasionally. Wilson has an explosive first step and long strides to beat tackles around their outside shoulders or make plays as a backside run defender."
6. Detroit Lions (via LAR): CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
"Terrific length and subtle weight that doest burden his athleticism. Tons of press-bail alignments, typically to the boundary. He has blitzed from the field and has an impact on the pass."
7. Las Vegas Raiders: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
"An immediate impact player as a freshman, the Georgia native demonstrates quick, first step-explosion, along with great strength and versatility. Murphy has been utilized on the outside to set the edge and has kicked inside when needed, showcasing multiple ways how he can be implemented at the next level."
8. Atlanta Falcons: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
"A high-character individual, the Cincinnati native is referred to by coaches as the “father” of the offensive line room because his teammates gravitate toward him."
Could CJ Stroud Slip in the NFL Draft?
9. Carolina Panthers: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
"Known as the first one in, last one out, Stroud possesses all the intangibles that NFL decision-makers seek from a franchise quarterback—head coach Ryan Day has praised his work ethic and professional approach to the game on a daily basis."
10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
"Skoronski possesses exceptional athleticism, great passion and high character. His quick feet and fundamentally sound technique are two of his more favorable attributes."
11. Tennessee Titans: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
"The Horned Frogs’ standout exhibits notable linear burst, lateral burst, long speed, and play strength. At the line of scrimmage, Johnston uses his explosiveness, jab steps, hesitations, and hand usage to release."
A Late Riser in the NFL Draft
12. Houston Texans (via CLE): DL Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
"His motor runs hot no matter what role he’s playing. Van Ness displays exceptional ankle flexibility and lower body looseness for his size, which translates to above-average agility."
13. New York Jets: iOL O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
"Large human in terms of outright mass. Mainly a guard but has moved out to tackle and handled the duties well in limited snaps. Arms and strength to finish plays. Plays long with heavy hands at the point of attack."
14. New England Patriots: WR Jordan Addison, USC
"An above-average athlete, Addison boasts a flexible frame, exciting linear and lateral burst, and impressive change of direction ability. His speed, while not a rare or special trait, is notable and enables him to win deep at times."
15. Green Bay Packers: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
"A rare blend of size, athleticism, toughness and pure natural talent, Mayer is the definition of a prototype at the tight end position. Tough enough to break tackles after the catch and elusive enough to make defenders miss in the open field."
16. Washington Commanders: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
"On film, it looks like Ringo was built in a lab. He has a great frame, fantastic length and impressive speed. It didn’t matter the receiver’s speed he went up against in man coverage, Ringo was always in the wideouts hip pocket."
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: S Brian Branch, Alabama
"He has a knack for playing the top shoulder and dominating from there, though he can win from the low shoulder. He mirrors pass-catchers before and after contact but excels after landing his hands and slowing receivers down."
18. Detroit Lions: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
After trading TJ Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions could use another weapon in what was one of the best offenses in the NFL. Adding a versatile weapon should be a priority for them in the 2023 NFL Draft.
An NFL Draft QB Prospect With All the Tools
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
"Sizeable height and length for the position, with an intimidating structure. Overly poised for a player with such little experience. Very comfortable in the pocket and has the instinct to step up when it collapses or escape the impending rush."
20. Seattle Seahawks: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
"He’s a high-energy talker who loves to remind wide receivers that they’re getting locked up. Witherspoon has a quick trigger and excellent closing speed on short routes and screens."
21. Miami Dolphins (via Forfeited):
The Miami Dolphins forfeited their draft pick because the league determined the team had impermissible communications on two different occasions with quarterback Tom Brady, despite Brady being under contract with the New England Patriots and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
"Kincaid uses his excellent ball skills, tracking, and basketball background to turn 50-50 contested catches into 70-30 situations in his favor. He has some of the best hands among all draft-eligible players in the 2023 class."
23. Baltimore Ravens: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
"Smith-Njigba boasts strong route salesmanship, subtle directional changes, and sharp, sudden cuts. He fights hands well throughout his route. He maintains a uniform stem and his flexible lower half allows him to sink his hips to change direction on a dime as a route runner and as a ball carrier."
24. Minnesota Vikings: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
"He’s a well-built corner with good but not elite arm length. Banks has the mass and play strength to contribute as a run defender. He challenges wide receiver blocks with aggressive hands and fights through them to the ball carrier."
Give Rashee Rice Respect
25. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Rashee Rice, SMU
"He is incredibly smooth and clean in all of his movement, he also knows exactly where the holes in the defense will be so he is always getting open. Has very good breakaway speed and is electric with the ball in his hand."
26. New York Giants: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
"A physical specimen that embodies versatility, Simpson’s usefulness in multiple schemes and athletic traits may place him in the top half of the first round."
27. Dallas Cowboys: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
"The Maryland native boasts a thick, long frame and notable lower and upper body strength. He flashes the ability to use his length well, sometimes leading with his hands to initiate contact."
The Next Star NFL RB
28. Buffalo Bills: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
"Robinson boasts stellar linear and lateral burst with angle-beating long speed. He precedes sudden, sharp cuts with salesmanship to force defensive backs into awkward positions."
29. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Cody Mauch, NDSU
"Mauch is an excellent athlete who possesses ideal lateral and vertical agility to mirror defenders in pass protection or climb to the second level and pick off linebackers in the run game."
30. Denver Broncos (via SF): EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia
"Smith is an excellent athlete who is a terrorizing run defender. It all starts with Smith’s freakish get-off, where he keys the center and times the snap very well and his explosive first step covers a lot of ground."
31. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
"Substantial play strength and competitive toughness for the receiver position. Embraces the middle of the field with a scorer's mentality. Every touch is met with intent, breaking multiple tackles and eluding defenders."
Sleeper NFL Draft EDGE Prospect - Not a Sleeper Anymore
32. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
"Ankle and hip flexibility to flatten his rush path. Useful hands that can swipe and work through linemen's grasps, forcing them to recover. Initial get-off helps him split double teams and reach the backfield."