2023 NFL Draft: 4 FCS Prospects to Watch During NFLPA Bowl

The four players from FCS schools to watch in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFLPA Bowl kicks off Saturday, January 28 with a number of small-school prospects yearning to make an impact in the annual postseason collegiate all-star game.

When it comes to aspiring professionals from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, the NFLPA Bowl offers the opportunity for heightened exposure heading into the National Football League Draft.

NFLPA Bowl participants, who have been selected from all levels of collegiate competition (ranging from Power 5 to Division II to NAIA), have an unique opportunity to showcase their abilities in front of a national television audience on NFL Network, and more importantly, in front of scouts from all 32 NFL franchises.

The 2023 American Team and National Team rosters list a combined 16 players who competed at the NCAA Division I FCS level in 2022.

Here are four FCS products to focus on when the NFLPA Bowl airs exclusively on NFL Network at 6:00 pm ET Saturday.

CB Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State

The former Florida State transfer has height and speed that makes for an appealing NFL prospect.

The 6-foot-2 Bolden spent the 2022 campaign as the starting nickel cornerback for a Jackson State defense that ranked first overall amongst NCAA Division I FCS team leaders in total yards allowed (252.4) and pass yards allowed (135.4). He totaled 44 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and seven pass break-ups.

Bolden, who has shown extraordinary acceleration, also established himself as an elite kick returner during his three seasons competing for Jackson State. In 2021, he led all Division I players in kickoff return average (36.9) en-route to All-America honors. Bolden took two kicks to the house, including a 91-yard touchdown return against Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Championship Game.

Prior to transferring, Bolden played in all 13 games during his final season (2019) at Florida State.

WR Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin

The 5-foot-9 receiver routinely displayed big-play ability during a 2022 season that ended with a selection to the Stats Perform FCS All-America First Team. Gipson, who amassed 1,163 yards on 65 receptions, accounted for at least one 45+ yard play from scrimmage in seven of Stephen F. Austin’s 11 games.

The speedy pass-catcher accounted for monster performances in a pair of WAC road wins. Gipson exploded for 256 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions at Southern Utah (Oct. 22). In the season finale (Nov. 19), he victimized Abilene Christian to the tune of 11 catches for 213 yards and one score.

Gipson gained 140+ yards receiving in five different games last fall. In addition to seven touchdown receptions, the two-time Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year twice reached paydirt as a punt returner.

S Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

The linebacker-safety hybrid, who possesses great closing speed, has headlined Sacramento State’s defense for the past two seasons. Helping the Hornets climb as high as No. 2 overall in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll this past fall, Mapu made multiple tackles in every game en-route to multiple All-America First Team selections.

Pushing 6’3” and weighing 220 pounds, the instinctual Mapu has displayed an exceptional nose for the ball. The 2022 Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year logged seven stops, including 1.0 sack, in a 41-10 thrashing of FBS member Colorado State.

In an early-season Sacramento Bee article, Hornets’ head coach Troy Taylor dubbed Mapu a “silent assassin” and described the defensive leader as “very cerebral, a super smart kid who makes plays.”

Mapu, who finished fifth overall in the 2022 Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award voting, accounted for 76 combined tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss and six passes defensed in 13 games.

RB Owen Wright, Monmouth

The bruising running back was a touchdown-scoring machine during his final collegiate season at the Jersey Shore. Wright, who was extremely effective in red-zone situations when taking snaps out of wildcat formation, totaled 17 touchdowns over Monmouth’s 11-game slate.

As a complement to the Hawks’ Walter Payton Award finalist Jaden Shirden, Wright totaled 328 yards from scrimmage and found the end zone on 16 of his 72 rushing attempts this past fall. The hard-running Wright put his breakaway ability of display with a record-tying 99-yard scoring sprint against Albany.

Adding to his draft value, the 220-pound running back possesses plenty of kick coverage experience and made five special teams tackles in 2022. Wright played two full seasons for Monmouth after transferring from William & Mary, where he logged 22 appearances.

FOUR MORE FCS PRODUCTS TO TRACK SATURDAY:

TE Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman [American – 86] OL Nash Jensen, North Dakota State [National – 66] QB Lindsey Scott, Incarnate Word [American – 1] OLB Zeke Vandenburgh, Illinois State [National – 45]

