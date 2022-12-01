Skip to main content

2023 NFL Draft: Blake Corum to Have Season-Ending Surgery

Read below for the breaking news on Heisman hopeful Blake Corum

Blake Corum has been one of the nation's best overall players. Helping lead a Michigan Wolverine team that finds itself in the BIG-10 Championship, his play has been nothing short of exemplary. 

If Michigan is to win a said championship and solidify themselves in this year's playoff, they will be doing so without their star back. 

Corum originally injured his knee against Illinois, taking an awkward fall that left Michigan fans gasping for air. He would later return to that game and play only one snap before minimal playing time against Ohio State. 

Michigan reported that Corum's x-rays were clean, and no structural damage had occurred. With the latest news being that surgery is required, perhaps things have changed on that front. 

Nonetheless, Corum is so dynamic because of his elite footwork and precise vision. His ability to cut across the grain and make defenders look foolish is uncanny. 

Time will tell how the injury and impending rehab process affect his draft stock, but for now, here's to a full and speedy recovery for Corum. 

