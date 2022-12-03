Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Cam Smith Declares for Draft

Read below for the latest news on cornerback prospect Cam Smith

One of the higher-rated defensive backs in the 2023 class, Cam Smith of South Carolina, has officially declared for the NFL Draft. 

Smith is an experienced corner whose athletic traits and ball production will surely place him at the top of his position group. 

A competitor that has played in multiple spots, his toughness, ball skills, and instincts will capture the attention of many teams.

Click here for the full scouting report on Cam Smith

Smith will not play in the bowl game to get a jump start on his draft prep. If he performs well in testing evaluations, expect him to be among the top players selected in the draft. 

South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks

