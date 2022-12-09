Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Chris Rodriguez Declares for Draft

Read below for insight on Kentucky's Chris Rodriguez and his choice to turn pro

One of the SEC's most dominant players during his time at Kentucky, Chris Rodriguez, has officially declared for the draft. 

A hard-nosed runner who can make the most of his opportunities between the tackles, Rodriguez will gain the tough yards and wear defenses down as the game progresses. 

Click here for the full scouting report on Chris Rodriguez

With enough tape to show his competitive stamina and durability, teams will surely take a mid-round flyer on the bruising back from Kentucky. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His overall skill set is limited compared to the best backs in this class, but it doesn't mean he can't provide meaningful snaps in the NFL. 

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

Durell Nchami Action
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Durell Nchami, Linebacker, Maryland Terrapins

By The NFL Draft Bible
CJ ONyechi Action
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: CJ Onyechi, Linebacker, Colorado State Rams

By The NFL Draft Bible
Atonio Mafi Action.jfif
Latest News

Atonio Mafi, Interior Offensive Linemen UCLA Bruins

By The NFL Draft Bible
John Ojukwu Action
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: John Ojukwu, Offensive Tackle, Boise State Broncos

By The NFL Draft Bible
Josh Lugg Action.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Josh Lugg, Offensive Tackle, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

By The NFL Draft Bible
Christopher-Brooks-BYU-Action
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Christopher Brooks, Running Back, BYU Cougars

By The NFL Draft Bible
Devin Dourisseau Action
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Devin Dourisseau, Safety, Langston Lions

By The NFL Draft Bible
North Carolina State iOL Chandler Zavala
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Chandler Zavala, Offensive Lineman, North Carolina State Wolfpack

By The NFL Draft Bible