2023 NFL Draft: Chris Rodriguez Declares for Draft

One of the SEC's most dominant players during his time at Kentucky, Chris Rodriguez, has officially declared for the draft.

A hard-nosed runner who can make the most of his opportunities between the tackles, Rodriguez will gain the tough yards and wear defenses down as the game progresses.

Click here for the full scouting report on Chris Rodriguez

With enough tape to show his competitive stamina and durability, teams will surely take a mid-round flyer on the bruising back from Kentucky.

His overall skill set is limited compared to the best backs in this class, but it doesn't mean he can't provide meaningful snaps in the NFL.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT