NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Christian Gonzalez Declares for NFL Draft

Read below for insight on the NFL declaration of Christian Gonzalez

One of the best corners in the country, Oregon's Christian Gonzalez, has announced his intention to turn pro. 

Gonzalez has all the tools of a star NFL corner, with the height, weight, speed, and athletic profile required of a lockdown defender. 

Coming into the year, questions about his ball production were raised as he had zero career interceptions, and he has largely answered those, catching four interceptions this year. 

In a stacked corner class, it will take every bit to help separate prospects, making his decision to start his draft preparations early and skip the bowl game understandable. How well Gonzalez performs in pre-draft evaluations will go a long way in his projection come April. 

