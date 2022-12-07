2023 NFL Draft: Devon Achane Declares for Draft

An electric runner, Devon Achane of Texas A&M, has made it official, declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Achane is a smaller back, but what he lacks in size, he makes up for in explosiveness. A former track star, his long speed will surely blow people away this upcoming draft cycle.

You pair this with his ability to work as a pass catcher and excellent short area quickness, and he presents a unique utility piece for NFL offenses.

Click here for the full scouting report on Devon Achane

If anyone is going to test records in terms of 40-yard dashes, expect Achane to be the one, meaning he's a must-watch as we approach April.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT