2023 NFL Draft: Devon Achane Declares for Draft
Read below for insight on Devon Achane's choice to turn pro
An electric runner, Devon Achane of Texas A&M, has made it official, declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Achane is a smaller back, but what he lacks in size, he makes up for in explosiveness. A former track star, his long speed will surely blow people away this upcoming draft cycle.
You pair this with his ability to work as a pass catcher and excellent short area quickness, and he presents a unique utility piece for NFL offenses.
If anyone is going to test records in terms of 40-yard dashes, expect Achane to be the one, meaning he's a must-watch as we approach April.