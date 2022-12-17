2023 NFL Draft: DeWayne McBride Declares for Draft

Read below for the latest on running back prospect DeWayne McBride

The 2022 FBS rushing yardage leader, DeWayne McBride of UAB, has officially declared for the draft.

"McBride is one of college football's most productive running backs because of his muscular frame and ability to create yards after contact, but he lacks third-down potential at the NFL level."

Click here for the full scouting report on DeWayne McBride

McBride is likely a late-round pick, but as the NFL has shown this year, day-three selections have seen tremendous usage on Sundays.

When we consider the nature of the running back position and its determinants (scheme and offensive line), finding a back like McBride later in the draft may pay dividends for an NFL franchise.

