Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Declares for Draft

Read below for the latest news on defensive prospect Gervon Dexter

A lesser talked about but considerable prospect among the interior d-line class, Gervon Dexter has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Dexter is a powerful defensive tackle that can play at the junction point and move adequately, given his size. With the NFL showing the highest rushing rate in years, teams will look for players like Dexter in the upcoming draft. 

Click here for the full scouting report on Gervon Dexter

A strong showing in the pre-draft process could enhance Dexter's stock immensely, helping push him up the crowded later of defensive line prospects. Keep your eyes on him as we approach April. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

In This Article (1)

Florida Gators
Florida Gators

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Declares for Draft

By Robert Gregson
anthony richardson florida gators
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Anthony Richardson Declares for Draft

By Robert Gregson
11486386
NFL Draft

Top Takeaways From Championship Saturday

By Bobby Greco
michael penix jr
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Michael Penix Jr Returning to Washington

By Robert Gregson
Nebraska WR Trey Palmer
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Trey Palmer, Wide Receiver, Nebraska Cornhuskers

By The NFL Draft Bible
DJ Uiagalelei
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: DJ Uiagalelei Enters Transfer Portal

By Robert Gregson
Florida iOL O'Cyrus Torrence
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: O'Cyrus Torrence Declares for Draft

By Robert Gregson
Gonzo Oregon
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Christian Gonzalez Declares for NFL Draft

By Robert Gregson