2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Declares for Draft

A lesser talked about but considerable prospect among the interior d-line class, Gervon Dexter has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Dexter is a powerful defensive tackle that can play at the junction point and move adequately, given his size. With the NFL showing the highest rushing rate in years, teams will look for players like Dexter in the upcoming draft.

A strong showing in the pre-draft process could enhance Dexter's stock immensely, helping push him up the crowded later of defensive line prospects. Keep your eyes on him as we approach April.

