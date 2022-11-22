2023 NFL Draft: Hula Bowl Invite Tracker
The 2023 Hula Bowl invites are starting to be sent out to prospects, which means the NFL Draft is getting closer. Before the Hula Bowl starts, keep track of the players that will be attending the event, and get to know them as players.
Click the player's name to view their scouting report.
Nov 21, 2022
K Andre Szmyt, Syracuse
P Andy Vujnovich, Wisconsin
EDGE Brock Martin, Oklahoma State
Nov 18, 2022
RB Charles McClelland, Cincinnati
iDL Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga
RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State
Nov 17, 2022
EDGE Karl Brooks, Bowling Green
Nov 16, 2022
FB Case Hatch, Arizona State
LS Chris Stoll, Penn State
RB Jordan Mims, Fresno State
TE Trent Thompson, UTEP
Nov 15, 2022
EDGE Andrew Farmer, Lane
OT Joey Fisher, Shepherd
RB Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison
Nov 14, 2022
OT Chris Toth, Aurora
Nov 11, 2022
EDGE Jordan Ferguson, Middle Tennessee
TE Julian Hill, Campbell
LS Robert Soderholm, VMI
QB Tim DeMorat, Fordham
EDGE TK McLendon Jr., Eastern Kentucky
Oct 28, 2022
iDL Cory Durden, North Carolina State
Oct 20, 2022
OT Dalton Wagner, Arkansas
WR Tyler Hudson, Louisville