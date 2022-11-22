Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Hula Bowl Invite Tracker

With Hula Bowl invites being sent out, the 2023 NFL Draft is nearing on the horizon. Track each invite going to draft prospects.

The 2023 Hula Bowl invites are starting to be sent out to prospects, which means the NFL Draft is getting closer. Before the Hula Bowl starts, keep track of the players that will be attending the event, and get to know them as players.

Click the player's name to view their scouting report.

Nov 21, 2022

S Avery Young, Rutgers

K Andre Szmyt, Syracuse

P Andy Vujnovich, Wisconsin

EDGE Brock Martin, Oklahoma State

Nov 18, 2022

RB Charles McClelland, Cincinnati

iDL Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga

RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State

OT Ryan Swoboda, UCF

Nov 17, 2022

EDGE Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

Nov 16, 2022

FB Case Hatch, Arizona State

LS Chris Stoll, Penn State

RB Jordan Mims, Fresno State

TE Trent Thompson, UTEP

Nov 15, 2022

EDGE Andrew Farmer, Lane

OT Joey Fisher, Shepherd

RB Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison

CB Steven Gilmore, Marshall

Nov 14, 2022

OT Chris Toth, Aurora

Nov 11, 2022

RB Isaiah Bowser, UCF

EDGE Jordan Ferguson, Middle Tennessee

TE Julian Hill, Campbell

LS Robert Soderholm, VMI

QB Tim DeMorat, Fordham

EDGE TK McLendon Jr., Eastern Kentucky

Oct 28, 2022

CB Akeem Dent, Florida State

iDL Cory Durden, North Carolina State

Oct 20, 2022

OT Dalton Wagner, Arkansas

WR Tyler Hudson, Louisville

Other All-Star Game Invite Trackers

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

