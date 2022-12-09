2023 NFL Draft: Jay Ward Declares for Draft

LSU has a long history of producing NFL talent when it comes to defensive backs. Jay Ward looks to be the latest Tiger turning pro, announcing his decision to declare for the NFL Draft.

Ward has played a mix of corner and safety, showing adequate range, physicality, and ball skills. His mixture of traits and NFL frame leave him as a late day two to day three pick with upside.

Click here for the full scouting report on Jay Ward

Fresh off his announcement, Ward also accepted his invite to the Senior Bowl. If he puts together a solid week in Mobile and produces impressive testing numbers, expect to see him as a riser in the pre-draft process.

