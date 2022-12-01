Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Kentucky Quarterback Will Levis Declares for Draft

Read below for the latest news on 2023 prospect Will Levis

A potential top pick for the 2023 NFL Draft has made a decision. Quarterback Will Levis is on to the next stage of his career.

The Kentucky Wildcats had high hopes for the 2022 season, with sights set on the SEC championship and beyond. Led by their stout signal caller Levis, the sky was the limit for the team.. before it wasn't. 

Finishing the regular season at 7-5, the Wildcat's offense fell on hard times between deficiencies amongst the offensive line, lack of production at wide receiver, and an often injured Will levis. With sights set on the Bowl game, Levis is still undecided on whether or not he will play after his declaration. 

Levis shouldered much of the blame for the Wildcat's struggles in 2022. Some of this is true, but the lack of talent around him and a new play-caller is much-needed context in his situation. 

Despite the noise, Levis is still one of the top prospects and best quarterbacks in this class. His tangible traits of arm talent, size, and running ability are notable. Pair this with competitive toughness and exposure to NFL-style offenses, and you can see why teams still view him so highly. 

Click here for the full scouting Report on Will Levis

The pre-draft process will be very important for Levis. He holds an invite to the Senior Bowl and will surely receive one to the NFL Combine. His live arm, big frame, and personality are sure to win some teams over, potentially making his projection even higher than what is forecasted. 

