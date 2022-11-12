Skip to main content
2023 NFL Draft: Live Scouting C.J. Stroud vs Indiana

C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes are 9-0 and ranked #2 in the nation. It took 35 mph sustained winds in Chicago to slow down the OSU offense against Northwestern last week. 

While the weather in Columbus, Ohio, may be cold, the Buckeyes came out hot in the first half, leading Indiana 28-7 at halftime. 

Stroud is dealing on his home turf, answering questions about his ability to play in poor weather. His easy stroke, precise footwork, and ball location are all on display here today. 

Click here for the full scouting report on C.J. Stroud.

Having his way against the Indiana defense despite his right tackle and lead back being sidelined, Stroud sits at 9/17 for 187 yards and two TDs at intermission. 

Stroud and stud receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. continue their manipulation of defenses, hooking up on a deep touchdown in the clip below. A staple in the OSU offense, it's the timing of Stroud's feet and Harrisons' natural ability to separate that make those big posts work for the Buckeyes. 

Watch the replay via Twitter. 

An early route is on for OSU, but head coach Ryan Day will keep his guys in there as long as he sees fit. That means you should expect Stroud and the Buckeyes to keep rolling into the second half. 

