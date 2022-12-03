Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Live Scouting Jalen Carter VS LSU

Read below for a live scouting report of potential top five pick Jalen Carter

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently steamrolling the LSU Tigers, leading 35-7 at halftime. The lack of scoring by LSU can largely be attributed to the impact of Georgia defensive linemen Jalen Carter. 

A pocket pusher with immense strength yet elite quickness, Carter boasts one of the better athletic profiles in the 2023 class. 

Click here for the full scouting report on Jalen Carter

Adding insult to injury for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, watch Carter show his natural strength, picking up the signal caller and holding him in one arm. 

Watch this immense display of strength here.

While this game may already be over, Carter is having his way with the Tiger's offensive line and could be in for some second-half stat padding. You never know what this prospect is capable of, so be sure to check back after the game. 

Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

