2023 NFL Draft: Michael Mayer Declares for Draft

Read below for insight on potential first round pick Michael Mayer

One of the highest-rated prospects and widely regarded tight end #1, Michael Mayer of Notre Dame, is turning pro. 

Mayer is a do it all tight end with Y, H, and F alignment versatility, powerful blocking, and sure hands over the middle of the field. He may not be an elite speed threat, but his overall skillset is likely the best of his position group. 

Click here for the full scouting report on Michael Mayer. 

Mayer will benefit from the Notre Dame press and production he contributed to the fighting Irish offense. Often devoid of true perimeter threats, Mayer was the main cog in a limited Notre Dame passing attack. 

If Mayer can move better than anticipated in his pre-draft evaluations, he will only cement himself as a top 31 pick come April. 

