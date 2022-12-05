Skip to main content
2023 NFL Draft: O'Cyrus Torrence Declares for Draft

Read below for insight on one of the best interior linemen in College Football

After making the jump to the power five-level, Florida guard O'Cyrus Torrence didn't need long to prove he's an NFL prospect, as he's officially declared for the draft. 

Torrence is a big guard with adequate movement skills and plus pass protection. A transfer from Louisana, the jump in competition was no issue for Torrence, only solidifying his status as a premier guard. 

Click here for the full scouting report on O'Cyrus Torrence

There is a good chance that Torrence will be the first guard selected in April, with some projections placing him in the first round. 

Expect to hear more of Torrence as we approach the draft. 

