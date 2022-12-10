Skip to main content

2023 NFL Draft: Parker Washington Declares for Draft

Read below for the latest information on wide receiver prospect Parker Washington

Yet another wide receiver prospect is headed to the NFL. This time, it's by way of Penn State's Parker Washington. 

Washington is dynamic after the catch, with the ability to turn hitch routes into touchdowns. Injuries and lack of production will be limiting factors in his projection, but don't be surprised if Washington is seen as a riser in the process. 

Click here for the full scouting report on Parker Washington

Expect teams to favor Washington's skillset but be hesitant on his medicals. Ending the season injured will be an issue, but if he can prove healthy come the NFL Combine and pro day testing, expect a strong performance to catapult his projection. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

In This Article (1)

Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State Nittany Lions

North Carolina WR Josh Downs
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Josh Downs Declares for Draft

By Robert Gregson
Harris LaChance Act.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Harris LaChance, Offensive Tackle, BYU Cougars

By The NFL Draft Bible
Ryan Miller Ac.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ryan Miller, Tight End, Furman Paladins

By The NFL Draft Bible
Kobie Turner Act.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kobie Turner, Interior Defensive Linemen, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

By The NFL Draft Bible
Donovan_Jennings_Action.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Donovan Jennings, Interior Offensive Line, USF Bulls

By The NFL Draft Bible
Alan Ali Act
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Alan Ali, Interior Offensive Linemen, TCU Horned Frogs

By The NFL Draft Bible
Jarrett Kingston Action
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jarrett Kingston, Interior Offensive Linemen, Washington State Cougars

By The NFL Draft Bible
Eyabi Anoma Action.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Eyabi Anoma, EDGE, UT Martin Skyhawks

By The NFL Draft Bible