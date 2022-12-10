2023 NFL Draft: Parker Washington Declares for Draft

Yet another wide receiver prospect is headed to the NFL. This time, it's by way of Penn State's Parker Washington.

Washington is dynamic after the catch, with the ability to turn hitch routes into touchdowns. Injuries and lack of production will be limiting factors in his projection, but don't be surprised if Washington is seen as a riser in the process.

Click here for the full scouting report on Parker Washington

Expect teams to favor Washington's skillset but be hesitant on his medicals. Ending the season injured will be an issue, but if he can prove healthy come the NFL Combine and pro day testing, expect a strong performance to catapult his projection.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT