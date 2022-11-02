The Georgia Bulldogs are off to an undefeated start in 2022, looking to follow up as back-to-back national champions. The team has been firing on all cylinders thus far, reminiscent of last year's squad, despite the departure of key playmakers.

One of the reasons for their perpetual success has been a continuation of their dominance on the defensive line, led by Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. However, if they are to continue their winning ways, it will have to be without the star edge defender Smith.

2023 NFL Draft: Potential First-Round Pick Sidelined for the Year Nolan Smith suffers season-ending pectoral injury Pete Thamel of ESPN was first on the story, announcing the news that could change the landscape of the College Football Playoff along with the NFL draft. While you can't brush aside the fact that the injury is a season-ender, an optimistic point of view is that it isn't a lower-body injury. Multiple NFL players have made full recoveries from pec tears, and teams generally view upper-body injuries as less detrimental. How quickly Smith can rehab, recover, and work out for teams will have a significant barring on his draft positioning. Time will tell what the impact of this injury is on Georgia's defense and Smith's draft projection but here's to a speedy recovery for the talented pass rusher.

