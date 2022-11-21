2023 NFL Draft: Potential Top 10 Pick Declares For Draft

One of the highest-rated prospects in the country, Tyree Wilson, has decided to forego his senior year and enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Following season-ending foot surgery, Wilson will focus on getting fully healthy and ready for the NFL.

Wilson accepted his Senior Bowl invite earlier this month and was looking to solidify himself amongst the top pass rushers selected in the draft. The severity of his injury at the moment is unclear, leaving his timeline up in the air.

An elite athlete that is still learning the position, teams will covet his rare blend of speed, length, and bend as they mold him into the player he can become.

Click here for the full scouting report on Tyree Wilson.

Here's to a full and speedy recovery for the talented defender.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT