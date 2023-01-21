2023 NFL Draft Primer: TE, H-Back & FB Big Board Rankings

The NFL is enjoying a pinnacle era for tight ends with some of the most incredible athletes the game has ever seen. As a result, we have seen an explosion of big play tight ends littered around the league over the past decade.

While the 2023 tight end class may not produce many early selections, there is great value in the middle rounds to be had. The cream of the crop seems to stand alone in the one Michael Mayer out of Notre Dame. A menacing pass-catcher with great ability to gain yards after contact, Mayer possesses excellent size, toughness and overall polish. He can be a four-down player due to his blocking ability and his game might remind you of another former Fighting Irish tight end, Kyle Rudolph but with more upside.

The scouting community is excited about prospects such as Darnell Washington of Georgia and Tucker Kraft out of North Dakota State—strong candidates to be next off the board. In Washington, NFL teams will be getting a long, lean, tight end with dependable hands and a huge catch radius. Kraft is a more compact, speedier receiving threat who can make plays over the middle and will need to continue to add body mass in preparation for the next level.

In Mobile, there will be several players jockeying for position, as they attempt to increase their draft stock at the Senior Bowl. Potential top 100 overall selections include Dalton Kincaid of Utah, Luke Musgrave of Oregon State and Cameron Latu of Alabama.

Following the latest NFL trends, the fullback position has become more of a novelty than a necessity. However, we are seeing a resurgence with more than half the league now employing a fullback on the roster. Primarily used as blockers, a draftable prospect will usually have some run and/or pass-catch ability to accompany their specialty skill.

In the NFL, there is a certain height threshold (under 6-foot-3 for most teams) at the tight end position, which makes it difficult to designate a player there full-time. These prospects usually fall under the ‘h-back’ category. In scouting, oftentimes these players are too big to play fullback but too small to be implemented at tight end. Some teams identify them as ‘tweeners’ and remove them from their board entirely, typically making it a bit more difficult to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

The Senior Bowl has done a wonderful job in showcasing the top fullback and h-back prospects, since Jim Nagy has taken over as executive director. This year is no different. One of the most exciting players down in Mobile this year will be North Dakota State sledgehammer Hunter Luepke, widely regarded as the top fullback prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. A throwback type, Luepke has lined up at fullback, tight end and h-back for the Bison due to his receiving prowess. He’s a downhill thumper who bursts through the line of scrimmage like a bowling ball, yet at 235 pounds, he is still versatile enough to be utilized in an up-tempo or spread scheme.

Another player of note at the Senior Bowl will be Brayden Willis of Oklahoma who is perfectly suited to play h-back due to his body frame, athleticism and blocking ability. Those teams who use two-and-three tight end formation sets would be wise to get eyes on Willis. Two other players worth monitoring include Ryan Miller of Furman, who turned some heads at the Hula Bowl and Princeton Fant of Tennessee, who will be participating in the NFLPA Bowl next week.

Below is a look at the current NFL Draft Bible tight end, fullback and h-back big boards for the 2023 NFL Draft. Plus, a look at five prospects at each position on our radar for the 2024 NFL Draft!

PLAYER KEY: Rank, Player, School, Year, Height, Weight, Forty, Hand, Arm, Wingspan ABBREVIATIONS: SRB = Senior Bowl, EWS = East-West Shrine Bowl, NFLPA = NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, HULA = Hula Bowl, TROP = Tropical Bowl, CGS = College Gridiron Showcase, NIC = NFL Combine Invite, UDFA = Undrafted Free Agent

2023 DRAFT BIBLE BIG BOARD: TIGHT ENDS

1. *Michael, Mayer, Notre Dame, Jr, 6044, 250, 4.60e, Rd1 | REPORT

2. *Darnell Washington, Georgia, Jr, 6061, 265, 4.67e, Rd2 | REPORT

3. *Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State, rJr, 6041, 255, 4.58e, Rd3 | REPORT

4. Dalton Kincaid, Utah, rSr, 6041, 241, 4.70e, SRB, Rd3 | REPORT

5. #Luke Musgrave, Oregon State, Sr, 6057, 250, 4.69e, SRB, Rd3 | REPORT

6. Sam LaPorta, Iowa, Sr, 6034, 250, 4.74e, Rd4 | REPORT

7. Cameron Latu, Alabama, rSr, 6041, 242, 4.70e, SRB, Rd4 | REPORT

8. Payne Durham, Purdue, Sr, 6052, 260, 4.82e, SRB, Rd5 | REPORT

9. *Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion, rJr, 6075, 250, 4.65e, Rd5 | REPORT

10. Josh Whyle, Cincinnati, rSr, 6065, 244, 4.69e, SRB, Rd6 | REPORT

11. Davis Allen, Clemson, Sr, 6045, 250, 4.74e, SRB, Rd6 | REPORT

12. Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan, rSr, 6052, 248, 4.68e, EWS, Rd6 | REPORT

13. Will Mallory, Miami, rSr, 6050, 249, 4.68e, SRB, Rd7 | REPORT

14. Thomas Greaney, Albany, rSr, 6054, 250, 4.72e, EWS, Rd7 | REPORT

15. Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest, rJr, 6042, 241, 4.70e, EWS, Rd7, UDFA | REPORT

16. #Jahleel Billingsley, Texas, Sr, 6040, 213, 4.60e | REPORT

17. Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State, rSr, 6052, 266, 4.72e, UDFA | REPORT

18. EJ Jenkins, Georgia Tech, rSr, 6057, 246, 4.70e, 0968, 3438, 8218, HULA, UDFA | REPORT

19. Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman, Sr, 6054, 260, 4.75e, NFLPA, UDFA | REPORT

20. Travis Vokolek, Nebraska, rSr, 6057, 265, 4.76e, EWS, UDFA | REPORT

21. Alex Larson, Saint Johns, Sr, 6055, 225, 4.79, UDFA

22. George Takacs, Boston College, rSr, 6050, 250, 4.78, UDFA

23. Joel Wilson, Central Michigan, rSr, 6033, 245, 4.79e, EWS, UDFA | REPORT

24. Camren McDonald, Florida State, rSr, 6040, 236, 4.73e, NFLPA, UDFA | REPORT

25. Johnny Lumpkin, Louisiana-Lafayette, Sr, 6051, 270, 4.80e, NFLPA, UDFA, REPORT

26. Daniel Barker, Michigan State, rSr, 6030, 250, 4.70e, EWS , UDFA | REPORT

27. Leonard Taylor, Cincinnati, rSr, 6046, 250, 4.73e, EWS, UDFA | REPORT

28. Jordan Murray, Hawaii, rSr, 6030, 232, 4.74e, TROP, UDFA | REPORT

29. Ben Sims, Baylor, rSr, 6034, 255, 4.80e, NFLPA, UDFA | REPORT

30. Ben Bresnahan, Vanderbilt, Sr, 6033, 248, 4.73e, 0938, 3200, 7648, CGS, UDFA | REPORT

31. Kemore Gamble, UCF, Sr, 6033, 244, 4.74e, 1028, 3248, 8000, HULA, UDFA | REPORT

32. Joel Honigford, Michigan, rSr, 6045, 270, 4.84e, TROP, UDFA | REPORT

33. Josh Falo, USC, Sr, 6045, 255, 4.70e, UDFA

34. Jamal Turner, Toledo, Sr, 6046, 239, 4.71e, 0878, 3338, 7658, HULA, UDFA | REPORT

35. Luke Ford, Illinois, rSr, 6056, 280, 4.79e, 0938, 3278, 7928, HULA, UDFA | REPORT

36. Michael Ezeike, UCLA, rSr, 6047, 243, 4.74e, 0928, 3338, 8068, HULA, UDFA | REPORT

37. Tanner Taula, Illinois State, Sr, 6055, 251, 4.80e, 0948, 3300, 7848, CGS, UDFA

38. Lachlan Pitts, William & Mary, Sr, 6056, 254, 4.80e, 1028, 3200, 7900, HULA, UDFA

39. Julian Hill, Campbell, Sr, 6035, 252, 4.80e, 0968, 3318, 8028, HULA, UDFA

40. Hunter Swoboda, Ouachita Baptist, Sr, 6041, 254, 4.80e, 0918, 3200, 7648, CGS, UDFA

Eye On 2024 NFL Draft - TE

1. Brock Bowers, Georgia, Jr, 6036, 235, 4.52 | REPORT

2. Michael Trigg, Mississippi, Jr, 6032, 240, 4.60e

3. Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas, Jr, 6036, 249, 4.62e

4. Erick All, Iowa, rSr, 6040, 251, 4.72e | REPORT

5. Arik Gilbert, Nebraska, rJr, 6046, 255, 4.55e | REPORT

2023 NFL DRAFT BIBLE BIG BOARD: H-BACKS

1. Brayden Willis, Oklahoma, rSr, 6026, 235, 4.58e, SRB, Rd6 | REPORT

2. Jack Colletto, Oregon State, rSr, 6032, 240e, 4.75e, EWS, Rd6

3. *Brenton Strange, Penn State, rJr, 6025, 246e, 4.72e, Rd7 | REPORT

4. Ryan Jones, ECU, Sr, 6016, 245, 4.69e, SRB, UDFA, Rd7 | REPORT

5. Ryan Miller, Furman, rSr, 6012, 209, 4.45e, 0918, 3048, 7348, HULA, UDFA | REPORT

6. Princeton Fant, Tennessee, rSr, 6016, 240, 4.70e, NFLPA, UDFA | REPORT

7. Kamari Morales, North Carolina, rSr, 6016, 245, 4.70e, UDFA

8. Christian Sims, Bowling Green, Sr, 6016, 234, 4.65e, NFLPA, UDFA | REPORT

9. Marshon Ford, Louisville, rSr, 6010, 240, 4.68e, UDFA

10. Brady Russell, Colorado, rSr, 6026, 250, 4.69e, NFLPA, UDFA | REPORT

11. Luke Price, Clemson, rSr, 6006, 235, 4.78e, UDFA | REPORT

12. Johnny Langan, Rutgers, rSr, 6022, 235, 4.60e, UDFA

13. John Samuel Shenker, Auburn, rSr, 6025, 250, 4.74e, TROP, UDFA

14. Jerome Jackson, Liberty, Sr, 6022, 242, 4.76e, 0928, 3300, 7848, CGS, UDFA

15. Wyatt Rector, Florida State, Sr, 6016, 234, 4.80e, 1000, 3200, 7500, CGS, UDFA | REPORT

16. Tyce Daniel, Southern Illinois, Sr, 6010, 256, 4.82e, 0900, 3168, 7538, CGS, UDFA

17. Tyler Roberts, Merrimack, Sr, 6021, 240, 4.78e, TROP, UDFA

18. Tyler Hunt, Michigan State, Sr, 6024, 248, 4.80e, 0900, 3000, 7428, CGS, UDFA

19. Jay Vallie, Eastern Illinois, Sr, 6022, 247, 4.84e, 0938, 3168, 7428, CGS, UDFA

20. Logan Kendall, Utah, rSr, 6023, 262, 4.80e, 0878, 3100, 7528, CGS, UDFA

Eye On 2024 NFL Draft - H-Back

1. Jaheim Bell, Florida State, rSr, 6025, 230, 4.61e | REPORT

2. Cam Large, Wisconsin, rSr, 6020, 234, 4.75e

3. Marshel Martin, Sacramento State, rSr, 6010, 215, 4.64e

4. Brant Kuithe, Utah, rSr, 6016, 220, 4.76e | REPORT

5. Owen Glascoe, LIU, rSr, 6020, 255, 4.79e

2023 NFL DRAFT BIBLE BIG BOARD: FULLBACKS

1. Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State, rSr, 6012, 235, 4.79e, SRB, Rd7 | REPORT

2. Monte Pottebaum, Iowa, Sr, 6010, 246, 4.80e, UDFA

3. Case Hatch, Arizona, rSr, 6004, 225, 4.70e, 0868, 3048, 7168, HULA, UDFA | REPORT

4. Trent Thompson, UTEP, Sr, 6000, 260, 4.80e, 0938, 3158, 7768, HULA, UDFA | REPORT

5. Tyrick James, Tulane, Sr, 6004, 240, 4.70e, UDFA

6. Caleb Warren, Rhode Island, rSr, 6021, 243, 4.68e, 0938, 3128, 7538, HULA, UDFA | REPORT