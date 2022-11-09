2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: Three Defenders On the Rise
On this week's edition of Scouting the Nation, we look at two rising pass rushers and an SEC linebacker.
DE Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss
One of the top defensive ends in the country, Johnson has developed as a pass rusher throughout his career. He possesses prototypical size and length, with fantastic athleticism and power. Johnson is a complete pass rusher who has wreaked havoc consistently this season. His first-step explosion, natural play strength and bend make it hard for offensive tackles to block him. Johnson projects as a day one starter at the next level, who will be an impact player in both the run and pass games.
DL Keion White, Georgia Tech
On film, White has been a player I’ve liked dating back to his days at Old Dominion, and he has put it all together this season. White is a physically imposing player who has a tremendous amount of versatility. He can play inside or outside and be an effective power rusher. His ability to convert speed to power will translate well at the next level. As a 3-tech inside, White can overwhelm guards with a quick first step, violent hands and a relentless motor. He also does a great job of setting the edge and holding up at the point of attack in the run game. With a good pre-draft process, White could be a top-50 pick.
LB Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt
A breakout player this season, Orji is an excellent downhill player. He is fast and has great instincts to diagnose and make plays near the line of scrimmage. Orji tackles well and uses his length and speed to track down ball carriers. Coaches will love the physicality and toughness Orji brings to a locker room, which shows up weekly on film. Orji has the size, instincts and tackling ability to play for a long time in the league. He should be one of the first linebackers off the board this April.
