2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: Three Defenders On the Rise

On film, White has been a player I’ve liked dating back to his days at Old Dominion, and he has put it all together this season. White is a physically imposing player who has a tremendous amount of versatility. He can play inside or outside and be an effective power rusher. His ability to convert speed to power will translate well at the next level. As a 3-tech inside, White can overwhelm guards with a quick first step, violent hands and a relentless motor. He also does a great job of setting the edge and holding up at the point of attack in the run game. With a good pre-draft process, White could be a top-50 pick.