2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: Three Future NFL Starters
On this week's edition of scouting the nation, we take a look at an SEC offensive tackle, a Big 12 running back on the rise and an Illinois safety who is going to start in the NFL for a very long time.
OT Warren McClendon, Georgia
One of the safest prospects in this class, McClendon has three years of starter experience at right tackle for Georgia. Dating back to his redshirt freshman season, it was easy to see that McClendon was a next-level prospect. He plays with exceptional technique, foot quickness and athleticism.
The biggest thing that stands out in McClendon’s film is his consistency. He plays with great balance and is always in control. No matter the edge defender, McClendon has dominated in pass protection. In the run game, he does a great job of working in space and climbing to the second level. His hand placement is fantastic, and he does an excellent job sealing off defenders to create holes for ball carriers to run through.
McClendon will also have the versatility to kick inside if needed there. He projects as a day-one starter at the next level.
RB Roschon Johnson, Texas
The best running back in the draft, Bijan Robinson gets a lot of attention at Texas but their other running back, Roschon Johnson, is an NFL starter as well.
Johnson is one of the best receiving backs in the class and possesses a lot of upside as a next-level receiver. Johnson has flashed a lot of upside as a runner, making him a potential three-down running back at the next level. Not only that, teams will love that he doesn’t have a lot of tread on his tires because he has split carriers with Bijan.
With his ability as a receiver, Johnson will get on the field early, but his three-down potential will likely make him a day-two pick.
DS Jartavius Martin, Illinois
So far this season in the NFL, Kerby Joseph has been the best rookie safety. The Lions' third-round pick from this past draft has been excellent, and Illinois has another defensive back in the pipeline.
Martin has broken out this season and has the talent to go higher than Joseph. The biggest thing Martin brings to the table is his football IQ. His route recognition, instincts and knack for making a play on the football will translate at the next level. Martin also stands out in man-to-man coverage and has the fluidity to stay in the receiver's hip pocket.
Scouts will also love how Martin doesn't miss tackles and his physicality in the run game. Martin will make a team very happy early on in the draft.
