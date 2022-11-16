2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: Three Future NFL Starters

One of the safest prospects in this class, McClendon has three years of starter experience at right tackle for Georgia. Dating back to his redshirt freshman season, it was easy to see that McClendon was a next-level prospect. He plays with exceptional technique, foot quickness and athleticism.

The biggest thing that stands out in McClendon’s film is his consistency. He plays with great balance and is always in control. No matter the edge defender, McClendon has dominated in pass protection. In the run game, he does a great job of working in space and climbing to the second level. His hand placement is fantastic, and he does an excellent job sealing off defenders to create holes for ball carriers to run through.

McClendon will also have the versatility to kick inside if needed there. He projects as a day-one starter at the next level.