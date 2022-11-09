2023 NFL Draft: Shrine Bowl Prospect Invites
With Shrine Bowl invites being sent out, the 2023 NFL Draft is nearing on the horizon. Track each invite going to draft prospects.
2023 Shrine Bowl invites are starting to be sent out to prospects, which means the NFL Draft is getting closer. Before the Shrine Bowl starts, keep track of the players that will be there, and get to know them as players.
Click the player's name to view their scouting report.
Nov 9, 2022
WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
Nov 8, 2022
LB Ben VanSumeren, Michigan State
LB Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech