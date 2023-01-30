2023 NFL Draft: Shrine Bowl Weigh-In Observations

All-star bowl season is upon us. NFL scouts have dispersed across the country to watch members of the 2023 NFL Draft class put the finishing touches on their respective pre-draft resumes. The Shrine Bowl is one of a series of postseason bowl games that provide NFL prospects with the opportunity to bump up their draft stocks. Here’s what we learned from the 2023 Shrine Bowl weigh-in:

EAST TEAM

Weigh-In Winner – Offense:

OT Carter Warren, Pittsburgh | Height: 6053 | Weight: 323 | Hand: 918 | Arm: 3500 | Wingspan: 8468

After injuries cut his 2022 season short, Warren needed to put together a nearly flawless pre-draft process. Showcasing rare arm length and wingspan certainly helps, as well as the fact that Warren clearly has the height-weight combination to make it as a tackle in the NFL.

Weigh-In Winner – Defense:

EDGE Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska | Height: 6044 | Weight: 247 | Hand: 1058 | Arm: 3478 | Wingspan: 8468

Despite how crowded this year’s EDGE class is, Mathis’s weigh-in results mean that he is firmly in the conversation for teams that could use a pass rusher. With an 84 6/8” wingspan and 34 7/8” arms, Mathis clearly has the length—along with his chiseled frame—to be a problem for NFL offensive tackles.

Biggest Player:

DT Keondre Coburn, Texas | Height: 6011 | Weight: 344 | Hand: 918 | Arm: 3148 | Wingspan: 7700

Coburn checked in as the heaviest player on the East Team, but he carries his weight well and uses his mass to disrupt the interior gaps. He was consistently solid throughout his time at Texas and could provide needed depth at defensive tackle for a team that lacks space-eaters.

Smallest Player:

WR Jalen Cropper, Fresno State | Height: 5110 | Weight: 171 | Hand: 858 | Arm: 2968 | Wingspan: 7300

Cropper was the lightest of the bunch at just 171 pounds, raising some potential concerns about his ability to match up with physical defenders at the next level. TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, who was second-lightest at 175 pounds, is an honorable mention here—his low weight confirms his likely ceiling as a (very good, to be sure) slot corner in the NFL.

WEST TEAM

Weigh-In Winner – Offense:

OT Kadeem Telfort, UAB | Height: 6070 | Weight: 319 | Hand: 848 | Arm: 3578 | Wingspan: 8728

Wow. Telfort’s wingspan is tremendously long, and his measurables indicate that he would probably have no issue impacting pass rushers in their attempts to get after quarterbacks. Telfort has the physical tools to justify some team taking a flier on him.

Weigh-In Winner – Defense:

EDGE Titus Leo, Wagner | Height: 6033 | Weight: 243 | Hand: 968 | Arm: 3368 | Wingspan: 8228

The pre-draft process is especially important for players from FCS schools; NFL scouts have limited time, so the decision whether to dive into an FCS prospect’s tape is a significant one. With his results at the weigh-in, Wagner star Leo has cleared the first hurdle—he absolutely “looks the part” for a pro-level pass rusher.

Biggest Player:

OG Atonio Mafi, UCLA | Height: 6026 | Weight: 338 | Hand: 1038 | Arm: 3258 | Wingspan: 7968

While at UCLA, Mafi tied the school’s all-time record for games played (with 56). A durable guard, he is also the heaviest player on Team West. For an interior offensive lineman, his weight and measurables are more than good enough for an NFL team to feel comfortable taking a chance on the former Bruin.

Smallest Player:

WR Demario Douglas, Liberty | Height: 5077 | Weight: 175 | Hand: 858 | Arm: 3018| Wingspan: 7348

Unfortunately for Douglas, the Liberty pass catcher’s weigh-in results are going to be a red flag for NFL scouts who will wonder whether he is big enough to play in the league. Douglas will point to his excellent production in 2022, during which he nearly eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving, as evidence that he can play. Moreover, some teams are looking at Douglas merely as a return specialist, which makes his weigh-in a bit less consequential.

