2023 NFL Draft: Star Corner Lost to an ACL Injury
The Syracuse Orange is off to one of the best starts in recent program history. Sitting at 6-2 and ranked 20th in the first CFP rankings of the year, things have been stellar in upstate New York. Their bid at making the playoff may be gone, but a New Year's Six Bowl is still within reach. If they are to attain these goals, it will come without one of, if not their best player, Garrett Williams.
2023 NFL Draft: Star Corner Lost to an ACL Injury
Garrett Williams suffers season ending injury
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers confirmed that Williams suffered an ACL tear on Monday, effectively ending his season and perhaps career with the Orange.
While it is far too early to foreshadow what's next for Williams, he's undoubtedly one of the country's premier defensive backs. Williams fits the mold of a modern-day CB #1 in the NFL with a mixture of fluidity, ball skills, and physicality.
ACL injuries certainly impact draft status, especially this time of year. Because of the nature of the tear and its associated timeline, Williams is unlikely to be able to participate in pre-draft evaluations. His tape will have to suffice in terms of his grade for teams.
Luckily for Williams, his film holds up against many other top prospects at his position. Time will tell what this unfortunate injury holds for Williams regarding his future, but here's to a speedy and full recovery.
CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT
- 2023 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings
- 2022 NFL Draft Selections
- Scouting Reports
- NFL Mock Drafts