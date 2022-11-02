Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Star Corner Lost to an ACL Injury

Read Below to see the potential draft impact of Garrett Williams ACL tear

The Syracuse Orange is off to one of the best starts in recent program history. Sitting at 6-2 and ranked  20th in the first CFP rankings of the year, things have been stellar in upstate New York. Their bid at making the playoff may be gone, but a New Year's Six Bowl is still within reach. If they are to attain these goals, it will come without one of, if not their best player, Garrett Williams. 

2023 NFL Draft: Star Corner Lost to an ACL Injury

Garrett Williams suffers season ending injury

garrett williams

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers confirmed that Williams suffered an ACL tear on Monday, effectively ending his season and perhaps career with the Orange. 

While it is far too early to foreshadow what's next for Williams, he's undoubtedly one of the country's premier defensive backs. Williams fits the mold of a modern-day CB #1 in the NFL with a mixture of fluidity, ball skills, and physicality. 

ACL injuries certainly impact draft status, especially this time of year. Because of the nature of the tear and its associated timeline, Williams is unlikely to be able to participate in pre-draft evaluations. His tape will have to suffice in terms of his grade for teams. 

Luckily for Williams, his film holds up against many other top prospects at his position. Time will tell what this unfortunate injury holds for Williams regarding his future, but here's to a speedy and full recovery. 

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Copy-of-Michigan-Thumbnail-4
Mock Drafts

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Post Trade Deadline Mock

By Jack Borowsky
Brenton Cox Jr.
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: The Draft Impact of Brenton Cox Jr.’s Dismissal from the Florida Gators

By Eli Nachmany
Nolan-Smith Bulldogs
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Potential First-Round Pick Sidelined for the Year

By Robert Gregson
Utah RB Tavion Thomas
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tavion Thomas, Running Back, Utah Utes

By The NFL Draft Bible
California-Davis TE McCallan Castles
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: McCallan Castles, Tight End, California-Davis Aggies

By The NFL Draft Bible
South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tucker Kraft, Tight End, South Dakota State Jackrabbits

By The NFL Draft Bible
Arkansas EDGE Zach Williams
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Zach Williams, EDGE, Arkansas Razorbacks

By The NFL Draft Bible
Kenny-Pickett
NFL

NFL Rookie Storylines: Mid-season Quarterback Evaluations

By Robert Gregson