2023 NFL Draft: Star Corner Lost to an ACL Injury

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers confirmed that Williams suffered an ACL tear on Monday, effectively ending his season and perhaps career with the Orange.

While it is far too early to foreshadow what's next for Williams, he's undoubtedly one of the country's premier defensive backs. Williams fits the mold of a modern-day CB #1 in the NFL with a mixture of fluidity, ball skills, and physicality.

ACL injuries certainly impact draft status, especially this time of year. Because of the nature of the tear and its associated timeline, Williams is unlikely to be able to participate in pre-draft evaluations. His tape will have to suffice in terms of his grade for teams.

Luckily for Williams, his film holds up against many other top prospects at his position. Time will tell what this unfortunate injury holds for Williams regarding his future, but here's to a speedy and full recovery.